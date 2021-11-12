Colorado court releases documents in former Alexandria resident's murder case

Nov. 12—ANDERSON — A Colorado judge has released hundreds of documents this week in the case of a man accused of murdering his wife, a former Alexandria resident.

Barry Morphew, 53, is charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife, Suzanne, a former resident of Alexandria.

He also is charged with tampering with a human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempting to influence a public servant.

Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old mother of two daughters, was reported missing by a neighbor on Mother's Day 2020 after she did not return from a bike ride near her home in the Salida, Colorado area.

Her body has never been located by Colorado authorities despite an extensive search.

The judge set another evidentiary hearing for Dec. 14 with Barry Morphew's murder trial set to start on May 3, 2022.

The documents released Tuesday include ongoing court filings by both the State of Colorado and Morphew's defense lawyers pertaining to the turning over of discovery items and the extensive witness list.

The witness list filed by District Attorney Linda Stanley includes the couple's two daughters Macy and Mallory; Jeffrey Libler, the former Alexandria resident now residing in Michigan who was allegedly having an affair with Suzanne Morphew; and Barry Morphew's girlfriend.

The defense claimed the prosecution did not give them access to some key evidence, including a forensic image of Morphew's cell phone and recordings from a spy pen, which officials say actually belonged to Suzanne. Defense attorneys also maintained that the state provided mountains of paperwork connected with the case that had hidden key evidence.

Documents also detail a dispute over DNA evidence found on Suzanne Morphew's car glove box, potentially linking an unknown male living in Arizona.

The defense filings have argued that prosecutors knew about the DNA match that suggested an alternate suspect in the case long before they provided the information to the defense team.

Stanley addressed the accusation in a response dated Aug. 3, writing investigators assigned to the case did not do any work on the match when it was first discovered on June 2.

Morphew's attorneys are accusing the prosecution of keeping key evidence from the defense. One of his attorneys listed eight discovery items the defense believes are missing, claiming an "egregious pattern" causing "fraud on the court."

In several interviews with investigators after Suzanne disappeared, Barry Morphew alleged his wife was abducted or left willingly or had an accident while bike riding and was dragged away by a mountain lion.

Within months of his wife's disappearance, Morphew began selling off the couple's assets, including property in Indiana, for $750,000.

The warrant notes that Suzanne was attempting to separate or divorce Barry since January 2020.

On the morning that Suzanne went missing, the warrant states Barry was observed walking around their property with a handgun and his phone was placed on airplane mode.

The investigation determined that Barry Morphew, while in Bloodfield, Colo., threw away items from his truck at several different dumpsters. He said that was normal and he had a lot of trash in the vehicle.

Ken de la Bastide