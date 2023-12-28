Colorado court's decision barring Trump from ballot both 'legally and politically flawed'

By William G. Hyland Jr.

Thomas Jefferson once said, “Whenever the people are well informed, they can be trusted with their own government; that whenever things get so far wrong as to attract their notice, they may be relied on to set them to rights.”

The recent Colorado Supreme Court disqualifying former President Trump as a Presidential candidate is both legally and politically flawed. As a practicing lawyer, I can analyze this case for legal defects. But far more important is the political analysis of the dangerous ramifications of disqualifying a major political candidate (and ex-president), preventing voters to make an informed decision. In essence, the Court has politically disenfranchised approximately 75 million Americans who voted in 2020 for President Trump, and most likely would vote for him again in the 2024 presidential election.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution states: “No person shall be…or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office…who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States…shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

First and foremost, the court's decision is based on an erroneous legal premise - in that the president is not an “officer” subject to the 14th Amendment “insurrection” clause. President Trump, who swore only one constitutional oath, does not fall within Section 3’s jurisdiction. Therefore, he cannot be disqualified pursuant to this provision. The phrase “Officers of the United States” is used in only four provisions of the Constitution of 1788: the Appointments Clause, the Impeachment Clause, the Commissions Clause, and the Oath or Affirmation Clause. The President is not an “officer of the United States” for purposes of any of these provisions.

In the case of Free Enter. Fund v. Pub. Co. Accounting Oversight Bd., Chief Justice Roberts observed that “[t]he people do not vote for the ‘Officers of the United States.”’ Rather, “Officers of the United States” are appointed exclusively pursuant to Article II, Section 2. Justice Antonin Scalia also embraced this position when he wrote, “when the word ‘officer’ is used in the Constitution, it invariably refers to someone other than the President or Vice President.”

Secondly, the January 6th political protest was not an “insurrection” as framed by the 14th amendment, nor did Trump actively “engage” in insurrection. The term "insurrection" is not explicitly defined by law, but courts and legal scholars generally interpret it as an organized overthrow of the government on the scale of a bloody Revolution or Civil War.

The “insurrection” clause was written in 1868 in the aftermath of the Civil War. It was primarily directed at former Confederate soldiers and officers who possibly sought to overthrow the federal government after the bitter loss in the Civil War. To interpret that January 6 is on equal footing akin to the U.S. Civil War is a legal and political bridge too far. Even assuming January 6th was a “quasi” insurrection, you have to legally analyze the second step and conclude that Trump actually “engaged” in the insurrection. Making a speech, asking your supporters to march “peacefully” to the Congress with no advocacy of violence, does not constitute “engagement.” Some argue that Trump’s wandering around the White House not doing anything is “engaging” in an insurrection. If President Trump can be deemed to have engaged in insurrection by omission—failing to take steps to address what happened at the Capitol—can President Biden be deemed to have engaged in insurrection for failing to address what is currently happening on the southern border?

The Colorado Supreme Court concluded without due process, a trial, hearing, witness testimony or even a formal charge of “insurrection” against Trump that the January 6 political protest amounted to “insurrection.” As Trump’s lawyers have argued, January 6 was a legitimate political protest that devolved into violent criminal trespass and vandalism, but certainly not tantamount to an attempted government coup d'état or overthrow of the government. There is not a scintilla of evidence Trump attended the Capitol protest or engaged in any physical act of violence, vandalism, or trespass. To the contrary, Trump, by recorded video, called for the “peaceful” march to the Capitol. Thus, this whole question is a “political” debate, not one for the courts to decide.

More importantly, this opinion sets a dangerous precedent for one of the fundamental tenets of a representative democracy: that the government is directed by and for the people, not the courts. The Constitution begins with the famous word “We the people,” holding that government is directed by the people, for the people, and of the people. With Colorado’s dangerous and legally deficient opinion, they have eliminated a major political candidate and a democratic choice for an informed electorate.

In my view, the US Supreme Court will take this case on appeal in short order and either completely reverse the decision or ‘stay’ it until all of the President’s trials and appeals are exhausted, which could take years. In the end, our democratic republic has developed a sacred understanding that free speech and political dissent, including hyperbolic, inflammatory rhetoric, can be tolerated and protected under the Constitution.

William G. Hyland Jr. is a litigation attorney in the DeLand office of a national law firm and the author of "George Mason: The Founding Father Who Gave Us the Bill of Rights" (Regnery 2019).

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Colorado Supreme Court was wrong when it banned Trump from ballot