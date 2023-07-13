Colorado dentist accused of poisoning wife searched online for ‘how to make murder look like a heart attack’

A Colorado dentist accused of poisoning his wife’s protein shakes allegedly turned to Google to help him carry out the deadly task, searching online for answers to queries such as “Is arsenic detectable in an autopsy?” and “How to make murder look like a heart attack.”

James Craig carried out the internet searches on a computer in an exam room at his dental practice in the Denver suburb of Aurora back in February, according to the case’s lead detective, Bobbi Olson.

Just days later, Craig’s wife, Angela, similarly turned to Google for help. She, however, was trying to figure out why she was experiencing symptoms like vertigo, shaking and cold lips, and also searched for doctors who could treat her.

“This is a person who is tragically being slowly poisoned by her husband,” District Attorney John Kellner said Wednesday in a court hearing on the evidence in the case.

Angela Craig checked into the hospital several times throughout the month of March. During her third visit, she was put on a ventilator in the ICU but she rapidly deteriorated and was taken off life support on March 18.

She was married to her husband for 23 years and was the mother of six children, according to her obituary.

Arapahoe County coroner Kelly Lear testified on Wednesday that Angela died from cyanide and tetrahydrozoline poisoning, a substance found in over-the-counter eye drops. According to her autopsy, their was also a non-lethal dose of arsenic in her system at the time of her death.

Authorities have said Craig laced his wife’s pre-workout protein shakes with poison so he could pursue a relationship with another woman. He was arrested March 19 on suspicion of first-degree murder. He has not yet entered a plea.

While Craig’s lawyers argued there was no direct evidence indicating he put poison in his wife’s shakes, Judge Shay Whitaker ruled at the end of the hearing on Wednesday that there was enough evidence for the case to proceed toward a trial.

With News Wire Services