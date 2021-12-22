Colorado district attorney asks court to reconsider 110-year prison sentence for truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

Kim Kardashian has joined millions of people voicing their support for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver sentenced to more than a century behind bars for a fiery crash in Colorado that left four dead.

Their calls were answered by First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King, who filed a request for a hearing on Tuesday asking the courts to reconsider Aguilera-Medros’ 110-year punishment.

“The purpose for the People’s expedited request is so that the named victims in the case, as well as their families, have an opportunity to be heard by the trial court who is fully aware of the facts of the case,” the motion reads. “We have spoken to the living victims and the families of the deceased victims, and it is their specific desire to be heard on this modification, in this forum, as quickly as possible.”

On April 25, 2019, Aguilera-Mederos was driving a semitruck hauling lumber along I-70 in Lakewood when his brakes suddenly failed. Prosecutors said he hurtled eastbound down the interstate from the mountains at speeds of 85mph, striking more than two dozen vehicles — including four other semitrucks — before finally coming to a stop.

The 26-year-old trucker told investigators after the crash that he was unable to brake when he hit traffic, snarled by another crash on I-70 that day, and instead swerved onto the shoulder before barreling into vehicles along the Colorado Mills Parkway overpass

Four people were killed and dozens more were left injured in wake of the incident.

Jefferson County Judge A. Bruce Jones said he was bound by law in sentencing Aguilera-Mederos. Earlier this month, he handed the truck driver 10-year minimums for six counts of first-degree assault with extreme indifference, and five-year minimums for 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault with extreme indifference, all to be served consecutively.

The lengthy punishment spawned a petition on change.org, which now boasts more than 4.6 million signatures, making it one of the most signed on the website. It also caught the attention of reality super star Kim Kardashian, who has waded into prison reform advocacy in recent years.

Story continues

“He was not drunk or under the influence, his brakes on the semi tractor-trailer failed,” she tweeted.

“Another shocking and unfair part of this case is that the judge didn’t want to sentence him to such a lengthy sentence. However, because of the mandatory minimums in Colorado, his hands were tied. Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end.”

She concluded: “I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader on supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence.”

On Tuesday, the governor revealed that his office received an application for clemency from Aguilera-Mederos’ attorney on Monday afternoon, and that it is currently under review.