Colorado eases mask rules and COVID-19 protocols

John Frank
1 min read
Gov. Jared Polis' administration on Wednesday removed most state COVID-19 restrictions for nearly half of Colorado.

Driving the news: The new "Dial 3.0" public health order moved 28 counties to Level Green, the lowest mark signifying 35 cases or less per 100,000 residents and sufficient hospital capacity.

The state-level rules that no longer apply include:

  • Mask requirements, which counties can lift after approval from state public health officials.

  • Distancing or capacity limits at restaurants, offices, gyms and retail stores.

The only remaining statewide restrictions cap capacity at bars, indoor events and group sports at 50% or 500 people, whichever is less.

State of play: The new orders also reduced restrictions at other levels and made it easier for counties to reach them.

The big picture: The shift is Polis' first move toward putting counties in control of public health restrictions for good.

  • The new order remains in place until mid-April when the state will retire the "dial" guidance entirely.

  • The statewide mask order stands until April 3, and Polis is considering whether to eliminate it.

Between the lines: Polis never wanted to implement the stay-at-home order that came a year ago Thursday nor the other pandemic restrictions on businesses.

  • Since then, he's moved as quickly as possible to lift the limits and touted his decision to reopen the state's economy before most states.

