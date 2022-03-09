Colorado election official Tina Peters indicted as part of 2020 election probe

A grand jury indicted a Colorado election official on 1o counts as part of an investigation into tampering with the results of the 2020 election.

Driving the news: The criminal charges against Mesa County clerk Tina Peters announced Wednesday include seven felony counts for attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and identify theft.

She is also charged with official misconduct — a misdemeanor.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest, the Mesa County district attorney's office said in a statement Wednesday.

Why it matters: Peters is a nationally known promoter of debunked election fraud conspiracies and a Republican candidate for secretary of state, the Colorado office that oversees elections.

The backstory: The indictment came after numerous local, state and federal investigations into election equipment tampering.

Peters, a supporter of former President Trump, claims election files were discarded after the 2020 election, but her own department says that's untrue and the election results are securely archived.

Details: Deputy clerk Belinda Knisley is charged with six criminal counts, including five felonies, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Mesa County prosecutor Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a joint statement saying the grand jury found probable cause that Peters and Knisley committed crimes.

Rubinstein and Weiser noted that the investigation into an alleged election system breach remains ongoing.

