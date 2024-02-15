Will Colorado end occupancy limits and legalize more ADUs? Track top housing bills at Capitol

With housing a major issue in Fort Collins and Colorado right now, it's also a big year for bills related to housing at the Colorado legislature.

Some proposed bills, if passed, would upend some of Fort Collins' current policies for ADUs and residential occupancy (U+2).

The proposals also cover things like evicting tenants and creating incentives to encourage more housing types.

Read on to get a quick look at some of the major proposed bills related to housing and their current status, along with how your Larimer County lawmakers voted.

As the session progresses, more bills related to housing are likely to be introduced. So, you can bookmark this story, which will be updated online weekly with new bills, amendments to existing bills, status information and votes.

This bill would prohibit residential occupancy limits (like Fort Collins' U+2)

House Bill 24-1007 would prohibit local governments from enacting or enforcing residential occupancy limits based on family relationships, but it would allow them to have limits based on health and safety standards. Those are things like international building code standards, fire code regulations, wastewater and water quality standards.

Status: Passed the House, 40-20, on Feb. 9. It has been introduced in the Senate and assigned to a committee.

How they voted:

Yes: Reps. Cathy Kipp, Andrew Boesenecker and Judy Amabile

No: Reps. Mike Lynch and Ron Weinberg

This bill would require some cities and towns to allow ADUs

House Bill 24-1152 would require certain jurisdictions in higher-populated areas to allow, subject to an administrative review, one accessory dwelling unit to a single-unit detached dwelling. The bill also prohibits those jurisdictions from enacting or enforcing laws that would restrict them further. It also includes measures to help reduce the costs associated with building ADUs.

Status: Has been introduced in the House and assigned to a committee.

How they voted: No votes yet. Two of the four sponsors represent parts of Larimer County: Reps. Judy Amabile and Rep. Ron Weinberg.

This bill would allow only 'for cause' evictions, with some exceptions

House Bill 24-1098 would prohibit a landlord from evicting a tenant unless the landlord has cause for eviction, such as the tenant not paying rent or for certain violations of the lease agreement. But it does create exceptions for when the residence is set to be demolished, converted, substantially repaired; if the landlord or their family is moving into the home; or if the home is going on the market to be sold.

It also would require relocation assistance to certain vulnerable renters if the landlord violates the notice requirements.

Status: Introduced in the House and assigned to a committee.

How they voted: No votes yet.

This bill attempts to encourage more condo construction by tightening up rules regarding construction defects lawsuits

Senate Bill 24-106 has a few different provisions that are aimed at reducing some barriers to the construction of more condominiums, whose lower price point could help provide more housing options in Colorado. In part, this bill would:

Give builders the right to settle a claim sooner by making repairs or hiring out the work to fix the problem.

Require the written support of at least two-thirds of the members of a condo community association to bring a claim against a builder.

Limit a homeowner from seeking damages unless there is actual damage; actual loss of use of property; bodily injury or wrongful death; or a risk of bodily injury or death or a threat to the life, health or safety of the occupants.

Status: It has been introduced in the Senate and assigned to a committee.

How they voted: No votes yet. These Larimer County lawmakers endorsed the bill by signing on as co-sponsors: Sen. Joann Ginal, Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Rep. Mike Lynch.

Of note, there's another bill, House Bill 24-1230, which seeks to increase homeowner protections from construction defects by lengthening the amount of time a homeowner has to sue from six years to 10 years, among other provisions.

This bill would outlaw allowing algorithms to set rents

House Bill 24-1057 would prohibit the use of algorithmic devices to set the amount of rent to be charged for residential properties. The bill declares this is a deceptive trade practice that poses "a heightened risk of anticompetitive conduct, price fixing, and collusion, all of which allegedly result in higher rents for residential tenants."

Status: This has been referred to the House from a committee.

How they voted: No votes yet.

This bill would give local governments the first crack at purchasing properties so they can preserve affordable housing

House Bill 24-1175 would give local governments the right of first refusal to make an offer on affordable housing multifamily rental properties as long as they plan to use it to provide long-term affordable housing. Property sellers would be required to give the local government notice if an affordability requirement is going to expire and again when they get ready to sell the property. A government would then have 14 days to respond but is not required to make an offer, and a seller doesn't have to accept any offer. The bill would also temporarily give local governments a right of first offer on any multifamily rental property as long as they are providing affordable housing.

Status: The bill has been introduced in the House and assigned to a committee.

How they voted: No votes yet. Rep. Andrew Boesenecker is a prime sponsor of the bill.

This bill would create tax credits for converting commercial properties to residential

House Bill 24-1125 would create a tax credit for costs associated with converting a commercial structure to a residential one. The structure must then remain a residential unit for 15 years. The state can give no more than $5 million in credits per year, and no more than $3 million to a single project. Tax credits are worth up to 25% of qualified expenditures.

Status: It has been introduced in the House and assigned to a committee.

How they voted: No votes yet.

