Colorado extends mask mandate while easing restrictions on people vaccinated against COVID

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Sunday extended the state's face mask mandate for another 30 days but loosened restrictions for groups of people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Details: Under Colorado's new order, people gathering indoors in groups of 10 or more are no longer required to wear masks if at least 80% of them is vaccinated against the virus, per a statement from Polis.

Those inoculated against the virus must provide proof of their vaccination.

"For counties with greater than 35 cases per 100,000 people, the indoor mask order applies to groups of ten or more unvaccinated people indoors and there remains no outdoor mask order."

Excerpt from Polis' statement

Our thought bubble, via Axios' John Frank: Polis, a Democrat facing re-election in 2022, aligns with the nation's Republican governors when it comes to coronavirus restrictions.

He touts Colorado as one of the earliest states to reopen the economy and now is moving to lift public health restrictions despite alarming numbers of new cases and concerns from public health officials.

By the numbers: Colorado health officials confirmed 960 new cases on Sunday.

"The 7-day positivity rate was 6.01% as of Saturday," the Denver Channel notes. "The state's goal is to remain below 5%."

For the record: Last Tuesday, the CDC updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks outside.

