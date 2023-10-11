Colorado family escapes Israel
A couple with ties to Colorado is still overseas after their trip to Israel took an unexpected turn with a breakout of war.
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.
Families of missing U.S. citizens in Israel said they have had “zero communication” from the Israeli government and U.S. government with no new information or insight about a plan for moving forward.
Chinese electric vehicle startup WM Motor has filed for bankruptcy, an example of yet another once-promising EV upstart that has been pushed to insolvency as bigger players gain market share and Chinese spending on big ticket items dwindles. WM Motor, backed by Baidu and Tencent, was one of the most well-funded EV startups in China, alongside Nio, Li Auto and XPeng. As it turns out, that money wasn't sufficient to compete in China's EV market, where automakers are crumpling under pressure to introduce new smart features and luxury products at increasingly lower price points.
Shift Technologies, the San Francisco-based online used car startup turned publicly traded company, filed this week for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company announced Friday it would file for bankruptcy and said it was shutting down its two physical locations in California. Shift was founded in 2014, an era when a number of online used car startups launched in a bid to disrupt the traditional dealership model.
Twitter has modified its policy on newsworthy content to allow more posts that would usually break its rules to remain on the platform. The company made the change amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
House Republicans are set to elect a new speaker this week, but few are hopeful that that will end the pandemonium in their caucus.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more that was likened to 9/11.
Kiyan excelled in the open court and has a second burst in transition that’s hard to guard. He has an improved read off the pick-and-roll and if the defense slips and goes under, he’ll get his shot off.
Alex Anzalone’s parents are in Israel with a 53-person tour through their Florida church. The group is currently trying to find a way home.
Alphabet subsidiary Waymo is expanding its service area in San Francisco despite protests against robotaxis, while rival Cruise grapples with crashes and other incidents. Waymo riders can now access the service across the vast majority of SF, Waymo announced on Monday on social media site X. The company had limited rides in many of the city's northeastern neighborhoods — including Fisherman's Wharf, Embarcadero and Chinatown — to a couple thousand users. Waymo's services are still limited to folks who've made it through the company's waitlist.