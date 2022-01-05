Colorado fire evacuation aided by daylight, access to roads

THOMAS PEIPERT and MATTHEW BROWN
·5 min read

DENVER (AP) — A late-season wildfire pushed by hurricane-force winds tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs and seemed destined to leave a trail of deaths. Yet, only two people are unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes.

It’s a remarkably low number of possible casualties, according to disaster experts and authorities, all the more so because a public alert system did not reach everyone and the wintertime blaze caught many people off-guard.

Several factors broke in favor of the evacuees: The blaze came during daylight and over the holidays when many were at home, in mostly affluent neighborhoods where most people have easy access to vehicles. It also might have helped that the area has seasoned emergency management personnel who have worked other recent wildfires, major floods in 2013 and a supermarket mass shooting last March.

“In terms of the big picture it’s a really miraculous evacuation,“ said Thomas Cova, a University of Utah professor who researches emergency management and wildfire evacuations. “So close to a populated areas ... spot fires everywhere and 100-mile-per-hour winds — I think it’s incredible that’s there’s only two people missing.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the fire that destroyed almost 1,000 homes and damaged hundreds more stands as a warning: “When you get a pre-evac or evacuation notice, hop to it.”

Officials have not said exactly how many people were contacted through the emergency system, which sends a recorded alert or text to phones. The alert undoubtedly saved lives, but some residents affected by the fire complained in the aftermath that they never received it.

Neil Noble, who fled his Louisville home Thursday, said the first he heard of the fire was from a FedEx delivery driver who knocked on his door to drop off a package. After setting out for an errand and seeing gridlocked traffic as the smoke plume grew, he decided to leave with his three teenage children.

“I’ve talked to dozens of people, even those whose houses burned down, and nobody seems to have received any kind of notification,” he said.

Alerts went out to people with landlines because their numbers are automatically enrolled in the system and those with cellphones and VoIP phones who enrolled online, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said. He also noted that people with landlines might not have received the evacuation order because those very lines had been burned by the fire.

According to Everbridge, the company that created the notification system, more than half of households in the country rely entirely on cellphones and don’t have landlines.

Noble, who does not have a landline and didn't know he had to sign up for the alerts on his cellphone, said it would be an uphill battle to get tens of thousands of people to manually sign up for the service, causing unnecessary risk.

“We were fortunate enough it happened in the daytime, you know. You could see the plume getting worse and worse," he said. "At night this would have been deadly with this lack of communication.”

Past fires have shown that wildfire alert system subscription rates can be as low as 30% to 40%, Cova said. But not every household needs to receive an emergency alert for it to be effective, since people will quickly share the news with their neighbors and friends, he said.

The Boulder County fire ignited shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 30, when schools were closed and many people were either home from work or working from home due to the pandemic. That avoided a scenario in which anxious parents scrambled to find their children rather than flee immediately, said Lori Peek, director of the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Most people in the suburban neighborhoods that burned likely had access to a vehicle, a contrast with other disasters such as Hurricane Katrina, where a quarter of New Orleans’ population had no personal transportation, said Peek, who lives and works just miles from the burned area.

And while the emergency notification system didn’t reach everyone, Boulder-area residents have seen enough fires along the Front Range communities at the foot of the Rocky Mountains to react quickly when smoke appears on the horizon, she said. Sharpening that awareness of danger is a growing understanding that climate change is making wildfires worse even as subdivisions creep deeper into fire-prone areas.

“I think one of the shifts that is going to follow this fire is that people are going to start thinking, ‘Am I at risk? I thought I was safe, living in a suburban area,’” she said. “I don’t think it’s a bad thing to question that. Anything that can help people to get more prepared for the hazards we face is a good thing.”

Cova credited local officials for not hesitating to order evacuations once the fire began to spread.

“If we had evacuation speed records, this would be up there in the top 10,” he said. “I don’t think anybody dropped the ball.”

He contrasted the Colorado response with California’s 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people and destroyed the town of Paradise. The evacuation order for Paradise came after the fire already was in town and there was only one remaining route out of the community.

Boulder County Commissioner Matt Jones, who was forced from his Louisville home, credited all of the law enforcement agencies and fire departments that converged on the area from across the state to help with the evacuation.

“It was phenomenal. It saved homes. I have no doubt about it,” he said.

But he also pointed to an important factor that can’t be quantified — common decency.

“There are a couple of things I realized when I was driving away from our home,” he said. “One was the patience and grace of all the people getting evacuated. People were kind, polite, letting people in because they were all getting out. And that’s part of the reason I think so many people did well getting out.”

___

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. hopes to build on Iran nuclear talk progress this week

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Nuclear deal talks with Iran in Vienna have shown modest progress and the United States hopes to build on that this week, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday amid efforts to revive a 2015 agreement. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its atomic activities but Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, a year after he took office.

  • Arrest made, charges filed in alleged catalytic converter thefts, meth distribution

    Ardmore Police Department was dispatched to the scene of an alleged crime related to multiple catalytic converter thefts in the area last week.

  • Herd of Deer Cross Deserted Road Single File During Snowstorm in Southern Virginia

    A herd of deer crossed a deserted road in a residential area of Marion, Virginia, in a single file line during the quiet of a snowstorm on January 3.Michael Gibson, who filmed the video, told Storyful he spotted around 10 deer in his neighborhood that day.The local National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning on Monday. Marion received about two and a half inches of snowfall during the storm, the weather service said. Credit: Michael Gibson via Storyful

  • Truck crashes into Colorado home hours after incident with police

    The Northglenn homeowners say they were getting ready for work when they heard the truck speeding down the street and then crash. They had bought it just weeks earlier.

  • Family stranded in Virginia: 'It's not getting any better'

    “It’s getting hard because it’s not getting any better,” said Travis, 42, her voice cracking as she sat on traffic-clogged U.S. Route 17 near Fredericksburg. Travis and her family were among hundreds of motorists who waited desperately for help Tuesday after the winter storm snarled traffic and left some drivers stranded for nearly 24 hours along an impassable stretch of Interstate 95 south of the nation’s capital. “Haven’t had breakfast,” Travis said Tuesday afternoon.

  • Search teams look for missing people after nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Colorado fires

    NBC News' Gadi Shwartz reports on how rescue teams are combing through snow-covered debris looking for missing people after the wildfires in Colorado that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes.

  • Colorado wildfire victims return to burned homes

    Hundreds of homeowners in Colorado were let back into their neighborhoods to see what's left of their houses after last week's devastating wildfireat the base of the Rocky Mountains. (Jan. 4)

  • Survivors count blessings after Colorado fire

    Residents of Louisville, Colorado returned to their homes on Sunday, after a massive wildfire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and buildings. Two people remained missing early Monday. (Jan. 3)

  • US pushes unity on Ukraine ahead of key Russia meetings

    In a display of unity, the Biden administration and its European allies are beginning a series of meetings aimed at showing Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be met with a forceful response. Using virtually identical language, the U.S. and its European allies have several times in the past month issued joint and individual messages advising Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country will face "massive consequences” and “severe costs” if he goes ahead with further military intervention in Ukraine.

  • California’s massive Dixie Fire ignited after tree fell on PG&E electrical lines, officials say

    A wildfire that scorched nearly 1 million acres and destroyed more than 1,300 buildings ignited after a tree fell on an electrical line owned by Pacific Gas & Electric, authorities said Tuesday.

  • US-led coalition: Attack with 2 armed drones foiled in Iraq

    Two explosives-laden drones targeting an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops in western Anbar province were destroyed on Tuesday, a coalition official said. It was the second such attempted attack coinciding with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general near the Baghdad airport. On Monday, two armed drones were shot down as they headed toward a facility housing U.S. advisors at Baghdad airport.

  • ‘Goofball’ bear cub uses beaver lodge for diving practice, Massachusetts video shows

    Fun for the bear, but probably stressful for the beavers who live in the lodge, said Janet Pesaturo, who captured the video.

  • Good Samaritan from Cleveland County killed in Ohio while aiding accident victims

    A Cleveland County man was killed last week while trying to help someone at the scene of a crash.

  • Matt Damon’s Viral Crypto Ad Is an Embarrassing Cash Grab

    YouTube“Fortune favors the brave,” an almost zombie-like Matt Damon tells us before looking out into a computer-generated version of outer space with a red-ish orb. No, the actor isn’t encouraging us to explore more of space or protect our planet from turning into a giant ball of fire but to invest in cryptocurrency, the truest act of bravery.In a Crypto.com advertisement from last October that’s currently making the rounds on social media, the Oscar winner is one of the many celebrities, from K

  • Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel

    A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 140 days to protest being imprisoned without charge agreed Tuesday to end his fast after reaching a deal with Israel to be released next month, his lawyer said. Hisham Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old father of five and a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, is among several Palestinians who have gone on hunger strike to protest being held under “administrative detention,” a controversial measure Israel says is needed for security.

  • Chicago cancels classes after union backs remote learning

    Leaders of Chicago Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the latest development in an escalating battle over pandemic safety protocols in the nation's third-largest school district. Chicago has rejected a districtwide return to remote instruction, saying it was disastrous for children’s learning and mental health. The Chicago Teachers Union’s action, approved by 73% of members, called for remote instruction until “cases substantially subside” or union leaders approve an agreement for safety protocols with the district.

  • Governor to pardon Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling

    Louisiana’s governor is slated to posthumously pardon Homer Plessy on Wednesday, more than a century after the Black man was arrested in an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow a Jim Crow law creating “whites-only” train cars. The Plessy v Ferguson case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ushered in a half-century of laws calling for “separate but equal” accommodations that kept Black people in segregated schools, housing, theaters and other venues. Gov. John Bel Edwards scheduled the pardon ceremony for a spot near where Plessy was arrested in 1892 for breaking a Louisiana law requiring Black people to ride in cars that the law described as “equal but separate” from those for white customers.

  • Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany

    Police in Germany have reported sporadic violence at demonstrations against the country’s pandemic restrictions, with one protester in the eastern town of Lichtenstein biting an officer and another attempting to steal a service weapon. Tens of thousands of people in total took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled “strolls” in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Police in the eastern state of Saxony said the incident late Monday in Lichtenstein, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of Chemnitz, occurred when officers tried to pull about 60 rowdy people out of a march to check their identities.

  • NATO to hold foreign ministers meeting over Ukraine

    NATO announced Tuesday that the alliance will hold a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from the 30 member nations this week to assess the situation in Ukraine and upcoming talks with Russia. The extraordinary meeting of the alliance members on Friday will kick off a week of intense diplomacy over the military buildup on Ukraine’s borders and initiatives to ease the tension between the Cold War foes. U.S. President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that Washington could impose new sanctions against Moscow if it takes further military action against Ukraine.

  • Unvaccinated Mother of 5 Survives COVID After Spending 2 Months in a Coma

    "I couldn't walk. I couldn't talk for 4 months," Andrea Arriaga Borges said of the harrowing ordeal that caused her to change her outlook on getting the COVID vaccine