Colorado to focus on equity in COVID vaccine distribution
Colorado is shifting the focus of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution to equity now that supply is increasing.
Why it matters: The new approach is designed to reach racial minorities hit hard by the coronavirus and rural areas with less access to care.
The state will now send 15% of its allocation to "equity clinics" and 40% to local public health agencies and safety net clinics.
A few counties in Colorado have received 1% to 2% fewer doses than their proportional representation in terms of population, state officials acknowledge.
The backdrop: Gov. Jared Polis' administration had previously sent vaccines to large providers, like hospitals, that could handle the distribution and storage logistics. The state then began to distribute to counties based on population and the age-based priority groups.
This led to inequities and drew concern from officials like Denver Mayor Michael Hancock that vulnerable populations were being overlooked.
By the numbers: The number of doses Colorado will receive will ramp up by the end of the month, the Denver Post reports.
While the state should receive 256,880 doses this week, that number is expected to jump to 405,600 by the week ending April 11.
