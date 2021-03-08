Colorado to focus on equity in COVID vaccine distribution

John Frank
·1 min read

Colorado is shifting the focus of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution to equity now that supply is increasing.

Why it matters: The new approach is designed to reach racial minorities hit hard by the coronavirus and rural areas with less access to care.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The state will now send 15% of its allocation to "equity clinics" and 40% to local public health agencies and safety net clinics.

  • A few counties in Colorado have received 1% to 2% fewer doses than their proportional representation in terms of population, state officials acknowledge.

The backdrop: Gov. Jared Polis' administration had previously sent vaccines to large providers, like hospitals, that could handle the distribution and storage logistics. The state then began to distribute to counties based on population and the age-based priority groups.

By the numbers: The number of doses Colorado will receive will ramp up by the end of the month, the Denver Post reports.

  • While the state should receive 256,880 doses this week, that number is expected to jump to 405,600 by the week ending April 11.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus dashboard: Catch up fast

    Vaccines: CDC says fully vaccinated people can gather inside without masks — The barriers to vaccine passports — U.S. ahead of pace on vaccines.Health: Mississippi Gov. defends lifting mask mandate — Cities' struggle to balance homelessness and public safety.Economy: U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February.Politics: Senate passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. Education: Senate COVID relief bill paves way for student debt forgiveness — New York City high schools to reopen on March 22.World: U.K. schools to reopen with mass testing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cases: Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday: 116,994,426 — Total deaths: 2,596,415— Total recoveries: 66,243,727 (no longer includes U.S. recoveries as of Dec. 15) — MapU.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday: 29,004,238 — Total deaths: 525,213 — Total tests: 359,724,291 — MapWhat should I do? Axios asked the experts:Which states mandate face coveringsWhen you can be around others after contracting the coronavirusTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soapPets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your riskOther resources: CDC on how to avoid the virusWhat to do if you get itThe right mask to wearSubscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.Editor's note: Johns Hopkins University stopped reporting U.S. COVID-19 recoveries on its dashboard on Dec. 15, citing a Coronavirus Tracking Project post that explained the national data is incomplete since several states do not keep records of recovered patients. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NJ hospital administering 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday

    Trinitas Regional Medical Center in New Jersey is marking the one-year anniversary of admitting its first coronavirus patients by administering 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines Monday.

  • Nasdaq hits correction, Dow advances as stimulus bill nears finish line

    Technology-related shares sold off on Monday in a big downturn that pushed the Nasdaq into a correction and offset stocks that rose on hopes the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will spur the U.S. economic recovery. The Dow hit a record intra-day high but the big tech stocks that have led Wall Street to scale successive peaks over the past year fell, with the Nasdaq closing down 2.41%. The Nasdaq is now down 10.6% from its Feb. 12 record close, or more than a 10% slide the market considers a correction.

  • The U.S. economy is ready to surge again. So is inflation.

    The U.S. added a robust 379,000 jobs in February and the economy is primed to take off, but improved growth prospects might come with a cost in the short run: Rising inflation.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Weakens Under 3839.75, Strengthens Under 3868.00

    The early price action suggests the direction of the March E-mini S&P 500 Index on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to 3840.00.

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – Break in Yields Should Fuel Short-Covering Rally

    The early price action suggests the direction of the index into the close will be determined by trader reaction to 12767.75.

  • New York City high schools to reopen on March 22 after months of distance learning

    Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that New York City's 488 public high schools will reopen for some in-person classes on March 22, after months of distance learning.Why it matters: It's a key pandemic milestone for the biggest public school system in the country, which is made up largely of low-income and minority students, according to the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state of play: New York City reopened its public schools for the first time in the fall, but switched to fully remote learning in November after the city's COVID-19 positivity rate surged.Elementary schools partially reopened in December and middle schools in February. Officials focused on younger students first because online learning is often more difficult for them. About half of the city's 488 public high schools will now offer full-time instruction for the majority of their students, while the other half of schools will have hybrid instruction. The city will also reinstate high school sports for all students — with face masks required at all times. Between the lines: Students who opted-in to remote learning last fall will be allowed to remain home. Only 55,000 out of the city's 282,000 high school students are expected to return to in-person learning this month, per the New York Times. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 10-year Treasury carves out 13-month high as $1.9 trillion relief bill nears

    Long-dated bond yields rise Monday as selling pressure on government debt resumes, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year to the highest level in about 13 months, after the Senate over the weekend approved the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, moving the package closer to reality.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Strong Upside Momentum Over 31273

    The direction of the March E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average futures contract into the close will be determined by trader reaction to 31273.

  • Dow Jones Rises Over 300 Points While Tech Stocks Sell Off; Treasury Yields Near Recent Highs

    The Dow Jones climbed steadily higher Monday while the Nasdaq reversed lower. Over the past hour of trading, the S&P 500 back off from earlier highs.

  • 15 Companies That Benefited The Most From The Pandemic

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 Companies That Benefited The Most From The Pandemic. You can skip our detailed analysis of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and industry trends following the crisis and skip ahead to the 5 Companies That Benefited The Most From The Pandemic. The coronavirus crisis has crushed […]

  • Why David Tepper says ‘it’s very difficult to be bearish’ on the stock market

    Tepper, the founder of Appaloosa Management, has one of the strongest track records among active investors, and his remarks often move markets. A jump in Treasury yields tied to expectations that an aggressive round of fiscal stimulus combined with a broader reopening of the economy will boost inflation has helped fuel a powerful rotation away from highflying growth-oriented stocks, including tech-related names, into more cyclically sensitive stocks and sectors. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note continued to rise Monday, up 3.2 basis points at 1.602%.

  • Kate Middleton Makes International Women's Day Appearance Amid Meghan Markle Interview Claims

    Kate Middleton celebrated International Women’s Day while many await her reaction to Meghan Markle claiming the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry.

  • Be Kind: 12-year-old helping hundreds of seniors set up vaccine appointments

    A young boy in Westchester County is helping hundreds of senior citizens set up vaccine appointments.

  • Lockdown roadmap: Everything you can do from 8 March

    The first step of the coronavirus lockdown brings the return of schools and limited social contact

  • Massachusetts North Shore regional collaboration uses school to vaccinate hundreds

    The site in West Newbury hopes to ramp up to approximately 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations by next week.

  • COVID Tracking Project officially ends daily updates, citing improved government transparency

    The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer group of data analysts, researchers, and journalists brought together by The Atlantic, published its final daily update on Monday — the first anniversary of its founding.Why it matters: The project quickly became a vital resource for news media, academic researchers, and everyday Americans to track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the absence of reliable and public data from the federal government.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Where it stands: Eric Kissane and Alexis Madrigal, co-founders of the project, point to the release of hospitalization data from the Health and Human Services Department, the CDC's vaccine tracker, and county-level testing data from the CDC as evidence that transparency from the government has improved enough to justify winding down the project.By the numbers: In its final update, the COVID Tracking Project said that states had reported 1.2 million tests, 41,265 new cases, 40,212 total hospitalizations, and 839 deaths. What they're saying: "We began the work out of necessity and planned to do it for a couple of weeks at most, always in the expectation that the federal public health establishment would make our work obsolete," Kissane and Madrigal said in a February blog post."Every few months through the course of the project, we asked ourselves whether it was possible to wind down. Instead, we saw the federal government continue to publish patchy and often ill-defined data while our world-famous public health agencies remained sidelined and underfunded, their leadership seemingly inert.""Although substantial gaps and complexities remain, we have seen persuasive evidence that the CDC and HHS are now both able and willing to take on the country’s massive deficits in public health data infrastructure and to offer the best available data and science communication in the interim."Madrigal, a journalist at The Atlantic, pointed to two reasons for the new "encouraging signs" in a February NPR interview."I mean, I think the Trump administration was actively suppressing some of the information that the federal government had. That's one piece," he said. Multiple reports suggested deep politicization of the Trump administration's coronavirus response."And the second piece is just that it took a while to get the data systems online at the federal level to produce the kind of data that you would need to respond to and understand the pandemic," Madrigal added.What's next: A full archive for data released by the project is under construction, while analysis and tips on where to find sources to replace CTP will be published until May. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Legendary investor John Rogers Jr. wants you to have this money conversation with your kids

    The annual Ariel/Schwab survey of Black investors shows glimmers of hope—but plenty of work to do.

  • Vulnerable neighborhoods in Valley to get more vaccine doses

    WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's COVID-19 vaccination efforts while visiting a vaccination site in the Central Valley on Monday.

  • How a Tampa woman faced getting vaccinated after losing her husband of 37 years to COVID

    When Tampa's Barbara Thomas signed up to get her COVID-19 vaccine, she didn't think she'd be getting the shot six days after the virus killed her husband, Larry.Why it matters: Her story is similarly playing out for hundreds of thousands of families nationwide who can never truly have a return to normal without those lost during the pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What happened: When 68-year-old Larry walked himself into the hospital on Jan. 3, Barbara, 69, didn't think it would be their last goodbye. "I just never knew that when I saw him go around that corner, I would never see him again," she told Selene.She talked to her husband on the phone for the last time on Jan. 10. When she asked what he would do for her birthday the next day, he said he would call.But he never did. His condition worsened, and Thomas spent the first birthday in their 37-year marriage without him. She spent Valentine's Day without him too — the same day she got her second vaccine dose. Barbara and Larry Thomas. Photo courtesy of Barbara ThomasWhat she misses: Every weekend for almost four decades, their home would fill with the smells of breakfast as he cooked for her.Now, Barbara's family has to make sure she eats:"Today, I went to my daughter's house for dinner and it just seemed like he should have been there. ... I had to take a picture alone because he wasn't there to take a picture with me. "There are moments where I haven't let him go ... it's like he's still here. He's just not in the room with me right now. I guess I'm just not ready to let him go."What's next: Barbara wishes she and Larry could have gotten their shots sooner, together. It's painful for her to see people celebrating their vaccinations or recoveries, but she's trying not to sit in her anger.She wants people to continue taking precautions and getting their vaccines for one another:"I just want everybody to feel enough love for each other that we keep each other safe. When I'm wearing my mask, I'm not wearing it for me, I'm wearing it for you."This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.