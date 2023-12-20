Colorado foolishly boots Trump from the ballot, but this ruling will be appealed

The most slender majority of the all Democrat-appointed Colorado Supreme Court has decided it can creatively use an 1868 provision of the Constitution to save the country from Donald Trump.

To do this, four justices had to conclude what armies of federal prosecutors couldn’t prove — that Donald Trump is an insurrectionist ineligible to run for president in Colorado’s presidential primary.

With three of their Democrat-appointed colleagues telling them this is chutzpah, the Colorado Four are pressing forward to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Colorado voters in the 2024 presidential election.

Democrats clearly don't trust voters

They do this at a time when the Democratic Party is essentially running four concurrent prosecutions of Trump.

Which follows on the heels of a Democratic Congress that twice impeached Trump.

One can only conclude the Democratic Party does not trust the American people to choose their next president.

Fortunately, we have even older law that understood the whims and foibles of human nature — that could foresee four Colorado Supreme Court justices who might lack the grace and judgement to cope with a unique problem in American law and politics.

So, this will go to a high court not entirely dominated by the appointments of a single political party, where it will receive a check and a balance.

Democrats are no better than Trump

Republican candidate for President Donald Trump speaks during the Commit to Caucus Rally at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno on Dec. 17, 2023.

The urgent project of the Democratic Party to eliminate Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot might have worked at another time.

It might have worked had the Democratic Party been the picture of rectitude in recent years.

But this is a party that has begun to reek of corruption.

It is led by a man in the White House who is also the patriarch of a family that made a fortune selling government access to rogue foreign actors.

Suspicion is building and investigations are underway to determine if that same money trail found its way to his door.

This is a party led by men and women in government who have for years now turned nominal-salaried posts in the U.S. House and Senate into multimillion-dollar fortunes, not unlike many of their Republican colleagues.

It is a party that colluded with Big Tech to try to silence and suppress opposing voices on the internet, in violation of the First Amendment.

It is a party whose Justice Department raided the home of a former president for the first time in history, then profusely leaked the details to the Washington Post, New York Times and Newsweek in violation of the rights of the accused.

Because you can, doesn’t mean you should

All of this might have worked if the American people thought the Democratic Party operates in good faith.

But a mountain of evidence says otherwise.

The Colorado Four are deciding that Donald Trump is ineligible to run for president at a time when he is leading the polls by nearly 3 points in the Real Clear Politics average.

If their slender reed of a court decision stands, it will become a political earthquake.

Why Trump could (and should): Be off the ballot

Without due process, the Colorado Supreme Court will have determined that Trump is an insurrectionist and will signal to the high courts of other blue states that they can similarly eliminate the front-runner from their state’s ballot.

Just because a court can do a thing, doesn’t mean it is just or right or prudent.

Appeal this ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

The Colorado justices are toying with human nature and its primal forces in a society already tightly wound with raw anger and distrust.

Many Democrats are gleeful the Colorado court has taken this step.

They’re sharing an election-night graphic that shows Joe Biden just won the state of Colorado in the 2024 election.

Thank goodness we had Founders who understood what perfect fools men could be when they get carried away by factions and are intoxicated with power.

The Founders didn’t trust human nature. They deeply distrusted it. And so they created a government that would cool men’s passions with hurdles made of laws and process, such as appeals to higher courts.

The Democratic Party would save the country by destroying it.

All eyes will now turn to the U.S. Supreme Court to see if a 234-year-old institution can save us from this folly.

Phil Boas is an editorial columnist for The Arizona Republic. Email him at phil.boas@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Colorado removed Trump, but this ruling will be appealed