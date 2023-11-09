Colorado funeral home owners arrested in Oklahoma
Colorado funeral home owners arrested in Oklahoma
Colorado funeral home owners arrested in Oklahoma
Saturday is a monster day in the Big 12 race.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash.
It will make your home smell amazing.
Google is rolling out new features and improvements for Home and Nest, one of which could make it much easier for users to create complex home automations even if they don't know how to code.
The analyst who called the 2008 financial crisis is predicting big changes in the housing market as baby boomers downsize.
Many Pixel owners have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after it took Google over a month to fix a serious bug
Home equity loans and personal loans are popular ways to pay for home improvements. Find out which is best for you.
From Monopoly and Clue to Codenames and Ticket to Ride, Walmart has the best deals on board games for everyone on your list.
It'll take care of pet messes, spills and more, so don't throw out your white sofa just yet!
While coaching a high school team, Ichiro hit a home run that crashed through the window of a math class.
Rick Pitino is back in major college basketball and will make his debut coaching St. John's on Tuesday night.
Oklahoma dropped seven spots while Notre Dame fell 10.
Our full model review of the 2024 Kia EV6 where we tell you what's new and give you a full breakdown of the model.
Jared Anderson was arrested in Oregon, Ohio, on Monday morning for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence and for improperly handling firearms in the vehicle.
Lucid has reached an agreement that will give owners of its luxury EVs access to Tesla's network of superchargers — following the path of Ford, GM and the majority of automakers that sell EVs in North America have taken in recent months. Ford kicked off the trend in May 2023 when it announced its EV owners would soon have access to about 12,000 Tesla chargers initially via an adapter; Ford added that its next generation of EVs would be integrated with Tesla’s charge port called the North American Charging Standard (NACS) starting in 2025. GM, Rivian, Honda, Mercedes, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota and most recently Subaru followed with their own announcements to adopt Tesla's charging standard.
The Las Vegas Raiders have already squandered all the benefits of moving to a new city. Now it's up to Mark Davis to reverse this team's slide.
The Spartans shot 1 of 20 from 3-point distance in a shocking loss at home.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
There are so many pretty things to shop! And I love pretty things.