Colorado funeral home owners arrested for improperly storing remains of nearly 200 people

Authorities have arrested the owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home — a Colorado business known for its environmentally friendly burials and cremations — where investigators uncovered the improperly stored remains of nearly 200 people last month.

Jon and Carie Hallford were both taken into custody in Wagoner, Okla., on a slew of charges, including abuse of a corpse, theft, and money laundering, according to the 4th Judicial District in El Paso County. They are awaiting extradition to Penrose, a small town about 100 miles south of Denver, where their “green” funeral home is based.

“I am relieved that criminal charges have been brought against the funeral home owner and a criminal investigation is proceeding,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “I know this will not bring peace to the families impacted by this heart-wrenching incident but we hope the individuals responsible are held fully accountable in a court of law.”

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the Return to Nature Funeral Home last month, after residents in the area reported an “abhorrent smell” coming from inside a run-down building owned by the company. After a search of the property on Oct. 4, police announced they uncovered the bodies of 115 people. They later revised the figure to 189 after they finished removing all the remains in mid-October.

A day after the grisly discovery, the director of the state office of Funeral Home and Crematory registration spoke on the phone with Hallford, who “attempted to conceal the improper storage of human remains” at the funeral home, state records show. He claimed he practiced taxidermy at the property.

Return to Nature Funeral Home opened its doors six years ago with the goal of offering burials and cremations that are “as natural as possible,” according to its website. That means the bodies are not embalmed, and are buried in biodegradable caskets. The business similarly avoids chemicals and other unnatural materials when carrying out cremations, it said.

Green burials are legal in Colorado but the law dictates that any body not buried within 24 hours must be properly refrigerated.

There’s no indication state regulators visited the site or contacted Hallford until more than 10 months after the Penrose funeral home’s registration expired in November 2022. State lawmakers gave regulators the authority to inspect funeral homes without the owners’ consent last year, but no additional money was provided for increased inspections

With News Wire Services