Colorado gay club shooting suspect set to return to court

COLLEEN SLEVIN
·2 min read

DENVER (AP) — The suspect accused of entering a Colorado gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, is set to appear in court again Tuesday to learn what charges prosecutors will pursue in the attack, including possible hate crime counts.

Investigators say Anderson Lee Aldrich entered Club Q, a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community in the mostly conservative city of Colorado Springs, just before midnight on Nov. 19 and began shooting during a drag queen’s birthday celebration. The killing stopped after patrons wrestled the suspect to the ground, beating Aldrich into submission, they said.

Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns according to defense court filings, was arrested at the club by police and held on suspicion of murder and hate crimes while District Attorney Michael Allen determined what charges to pursue against them. Allen has noted that murder charges would carry the harshest penalty — likely life in prison — and charging Aldrich with bias-motivated crimes would not lead to a harsher punishment.

But at a Nov. 21 news conference, Allen did say that, if there was evidence to support bias motivated crimes, it was still important to pursue them to send the message “that we support communities that have been maligned, harassed, intimidated and abused.”

According to witnesses, Aldrich fired first at people gathered at the club’s bar before spraying bullets across the dance floor during the attack, which came on the eve of an annual day of remembrance for transgender people lost to violence.

More than a year before the shooting, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich threatened to harm their own family with a homemade bomb, ammunition and multiple weapons, authorities said at the time. Aldrich was booked into jail on suspicion of felony menacing and kidnapping, but the case was apparently later sealed and it’s unclear what became of the charges. There are no public indications that the case led to a conviction.

Ring doorbell video obtained by the AP shows Aldrich arriving at their mother’s front door with a big black bag, telling her the police were nearby and adding, “This is where I stand. Today I die.”

Recommended Stories

  • US stocks drop and bond yields rise as traders await round of new economic data

    US stocks fell to start the week. The market is awaiting new economic data points after the surprisingly strong November jobs report on Friday.

  • Amazon set to launch Prime Gaming in India

    Amazon is inching closer to launching Prime Gaming, its subscription service that offers free access to a number of titles and which ships bundled with Amazon Prime and Video plans, to its members in India, according to the company’s website. "With Prime Gaming (included with your Prime membership) unlock instant access to tons of exclusive content for your favorite games and a rotating collection of PC games...each and every month," the company describes on the site. A support page on Prime Gaming website also mentions India as an operational market for the service, however users who're currently attempting to access Prime Gaming are being redirected to a blank page.

  • South Dakota's Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday will try to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state's tax on groceries. Noem, a Republican, was critical of a proposal to repeal the state grocery tax during the final days of the legislative session in March, but this fall, she changed course and made it a centerpiece of her reelection campaign. It would help alleviate the squeeze of inflation on household budgets, she has argued.

  • Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff

    The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.

  • BMW Says To Keep Your Old Car

    Yes, this is real…

  • The Cheap Way to Update Christmas Ornaments, According to TikTok

    Some households use Christmas tree ornaments as markers of major events—mementos of marriages, births, new homes, and vacations dangle from every branch. They’re nostalgic, eclectic, and rarely match—and that’s their charm. Others, though, see Christmas trees as an opportunity to flex their interior design skills—and for those tree decorators, expenses can add up with new colors and themes being rotated in every year. There’s an easier way and more affordable way to change the color and style of

  • South Korea knocked out of World Cup by Brazil after 4-1 thrashing

    There will still be no Asian national team World Cup winners after South Korea was knocked out of contention by Brazil on Monday. The South Korean national team, captained by star Son Heung-min, who was still wearing an in-game face mask due to a fractured eye socket, entered the World Cup 2022 knockout stage matchup against the South American squad after a 2-1 win over Portugal on Friday. Brazil’s “Canary Squad” came into the faceoff as heavy favorites and led Korea 3-0 after only 29 minutes into the game at Stadium 974 in Doha.

  • Qatari family hosts World Cup fans from Argentina

    STORY: What's it like to watch the world cup inside a Qatari family home?This Qatari family hosted Argentina fans in their 'majlis'which is a gathering place next door to their homeThey served free sandwiches, sweets and tea whilst watching the Japan v Croatia match[Abdullah Al Binali, Qatari]“This is an individual initiative done by my father, God bless him. He is the one who initiated it first and he prepared this place to host World Cup fans and guests of Qatar. As his Highness said, this is the Arab Cup. This reflects on our culture and heritage of Arabs and these are our traditions and these are the things that we were raised for. As you can see there are people coming from everywhere. Our job is to show them the idea of Arabs and we want to show the West our traditions.”The hashtag 'Invite them to your Majlis' has gained traction on Twitter [Pablo Marcos, Argentina football fan]“Travelling is not just knowing a place it is knowing its culture it is knowing it is people it is knowing its food and this is amazing I mean we came for football but we came to know more and that is what we are experiencing knowing people connecting with the local people, with their food.”[Constanza Reche, Argentina football fan]“Well, it actually brings us the opportunity to know the culture of the country that hosts the World Cup this year. It is a great chance for us as Argentinians to know another culture so different from us.”

  • Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows a Super-Rare & Heartwarming Glimpse Into Her Favorite Pastime with Daughter Carys

    Catherine Zeta-Jones’ super rare snapshot of her and her daughter Carys shows they’re as tight-knit as ever! On Nov 30, the Wednesday star shared a heartwarming snapshot of her and her daughter Carys in a previous Fendi campaign with the caption, “One of my favorite pastimes, is spending time with my sweet sweet girl @carys.douglas. […]

  • The FBI is investigating possible 'targeted' attacks on North Carolina power grid that left tens of thousands in the dark

    Experts have long warned about the vulnerability of US electricity infrastructure, saying the the power grid could be a prime target for attacks.

  • Onomotion raises €21 million to expand e-cargo bike urban logistics business

    Berlin-based Onomotion has come up with a scalable way to do micromobility-powered urban logistics -- cargo e-bikes with built-in cover from the elements and attachable containers. Today, Onomotion has a couple hundred vehicles on the road in Germany with logistics partners like UPS, DPD and Hermes. Over the next few years, the company wants to expand to several thousands of vehicles across Europe and North America.

  • This week: House poised to send same-sex marriage bill to Biden’s desk

    The House is poised to send legislation protecting same-sex marriage to President Biden’s desk this week, capping off months of bipartisan negotiations spurred this summer by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas calling for the reversal of the ruling safeguarding LGBTQ rights. The Senate passed the bill last week, sending it back to the House after…

  • Prudential's (LON:PRU) earnings have declined over five years, contributing to shareholders 21% loss

    Prudential plc ( LON:PRU ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that...

  • 'Emancipation' should have taken its cue from Will Smith's quiet, powerful performance

    Will Smith stars as an enslaved man on the run in "Emancipation," Antoine Fuqua's film. At times powerful, it plays like an action-adventure movie.

  • Dennis Allen’s explanation for a late-game penalty couldn’t be worse

    Dennis Allen's explanation for a late-game penalty couldn't be worse. Fouls like this shouldn't be happening in December:

  • 'Around 300' dead in east DR Congo massacre

    Around 300 people died in an attack on villagers in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week blamed on the M23 rebel group, government minister Julien Paluku said on Monday.

  • Police sergeant dies after crash with teen driver months before retirement, NY cops say

    “Our hearts are heavy as the City of Yonkers has experienced an insurmountable loss,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

  • Russia will not export oil subject to Western cap

    STORY: Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, will not sell oil that is subject to a Western price cap -- even if it has to cut production. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister made the announcement Sunday, after the G7 and Australia agreed on Friday to a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil, prohibiting shipping and insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude above the cap.The price cap aims to reduce Russia's income from selling oil, and prevent a spike in global oil prices... while pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, more than nine months into the brutal conflict. Russia called the cap a gross interference that would destabilize global energy markets.Putin in September warned the West that he could cut off energy supplies if price caps were imposed, telling them that Europe would freeze.On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the $60 price cap on Russian oil is not serious and will do little to deter Russia from waging war in Ukraine.

  • Why Amazon, Okta, and Roku Stocks All Slumped Monday

    A report on the state of the service sector fueled fears that the Federal Reserve will be forced to continue its relentless campaign of rising interest rates in order to bring inflation under control. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were down 3.3%, Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) tumbled 4.8%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) slumped 7.1% by the time the market closed. A check of all the usual sources found no company-specific news behind the sell-off, which suggests that the latest service sector data had investors worried the Fed will likely continue its ongoing campaign of interest rate hikes.

  • Idaho murders: Vehicles towed from Moscow crime scene being stored outside amid snow, sub-freezing temps

    University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.