Colorado GOP Chair Says Lauren Boebert's District Swap Not 'The Best Move'

The chairman of Colorado’s Republican Party wasn’t enthused by Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) decision to change to a less competitive congressional district.

“From a party perspective, we certainly don’t think it was the best move,” Dave Williams told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday. “We felt that she was best suited for Congressional District 3 and that she was in the best position to win reelection and retain that for Republicans.”

He said the lawmaker has “a serious challenge on her hands trying to explain to the voters of CD 4 why she thought it was necessary to leave CD 3 and have a better chance at keeping her seat in Congress.”

He added, “It’s kind of a problematic proposition, but it’s again, it’s something for the voters to decide.”

Boebert announced Wednesday she was entering the GOP primary for retiring Rep. Ken Buck’s seat in the state’s east, leaving the district she won by a hair last year. She said it would be a “fresh start” because it has been a “pretty difficult year for me and my family.”

The move allows her to skirt a likely rematch against Democrat Adam Frisch, whose campaign has significantly outraised Boebert’s.

Boebert filed for divorce from her husband, the father of her four sons, in May. In September, she faced backlash even from supporters after she was kicked out of a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical in Denver for inappropriate and disruptive behavior, which she initially lied about.

Related...