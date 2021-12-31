Colorado governor cuts 100 years off sentence for truck driver in fatal crash

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Thursday commuted the 110-year sentence of the truck driver involved in a crash that killed four people, calling the sentence that was handed down "highly atypical and unjust" and reducing it by 100 years.

In October, a jury found Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, guilty on 27 counts relating to the incident in which his truck crashed into stopped traffic on I-70, killing four people and injuring at least 10 others. Aguilera-Mederos told the court that his brake had failed before the crash.

Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison due to mandatory minimum sentencing laws in Colorado. The sentence drew international outcry for its severity, with fellow truck drivers boycotting Colorado in protest.

As KDVR reported, Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency from Polis, which the Colorado governor granted on Thursday, cutting his sentence down to 10 years.

"I believe you deserve clemency for several reasons," Polis wrote. "You were sentenced to 110 years in prison, effectively more than a life sentence, for a tragic but unintentional act. While you are not blameless, your sentence is disproportionate compared with many other inmates in our criminal justice system who committed intentional, premeditated, or violent crimes."

Polis stressed that the crimes Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of are "serious," but said he was "encouraged" by the "personal reflection" the defendant had done as well as "the commercial vehicle safety changes" that were made in light of the crash.

"While you have begun the process of taking accountability and recognizing the mistakes that led to this tragic event, I strongly encourage you to take additional responsibility for your actions by seeking restorative justice opportunities to address your obligations to those who suffered loss and to repair the needs of the community due to your carelessness," said Polis.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado Gov. Jared Polis cuts truck driver's sentence from 110 to 10 years for fatal 2019 crash

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the 110-year sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos "arbitrary and unjust" in his commutation letter.

  • Arizona New Year's travel and weather updates: Driving tips for snowy, rainy holiday weekend

    See the latest updates on traffic, crashes, weather, gas prices and airport conditions you might encounter this holiday weekend.

  • 'Pretty scary': Camper describes evacuation from flood at Malibu campground

    'Pretty scary' Camper describes rescue from flood at Malibu campground

  • The Ravens gave Joe Burrow some fuel last week. The KC Chiefs won’t make that mistake

    The Ravens put their foot in their mouth with a comment about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow last week. The Chiefs won’t be making that mistake.

  • Truck driver's sentence drastically reduced by Colorado governor for fatal crash

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly crash to 10 years, drastically reducing his original 110-year term that drew widespread outrage.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    If there's a stock market correction coming, you might be tempted to turn your stocks into a nice pool of cash. Yes, you probably should be investing in the stock market right now. If you're one of those people who shouldn't be investing in stocks, then it's because of your personal financial plan, not the current state of the market.

  • How Rich Is Robert Pattinson Ahead of ‘The Batman’ Premiere?

    Robert Pattinson, 35, is an English actor who made fans swoon as Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" and even more so when he starred as vampire Edward Cullen in the "Twilight"...

  • Will Prince William and Prince Harry Make Peace in 2022? Don’t Bet on It.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, which has steadily worsened since Harry started dating Meghan Markle in 2016, is likely to hit a new nadir in 2022.There are a number of reasons for this, but the most ominous cloud on the horizon for William (and indeed, the rest of the royal family) is undoubtedly the publication of Harry’s memoir, scheduled to appear next fall, and previously described to The Daily Beast as “th

  • James Webb telescope: Sun shield deployment is critical

    The next few days will be pivotal for the new observatory and its mission to image the cosmos.

  • Southern storms damage homes, buildings, power lines

    Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Southern states, authorities said. In the west Alabama town of Winfield, Wednesday's storms damaged buildings in the downtown area, authorities said. Building walls collapsed and roofs were lying in roads, Winfield Police Chief Brett Burleson told WBRC-TV.

  • Ex-White House, DOJ officials urge Supreme Court to reject Trump effort to stymie Jan. 6 probe

    A group of former executive branch lawyers on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to reject an effort by former President Trump to hamper the House committee investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.The group of legal heavyweights, comprising a half dozen former White House and top Justice Department lawyers who served under Republican presidents, argued in an amicus brief that Trump's assertion of executive privilege over his...

  • 'Absolutely devastating' Colorado wildfire burns hundreds of homes near Boulder

    Hundreds of homes burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated after a rare, wind-driven wildfire tore through suburban neighborhoods in Colorado on Th

  • Colorado trucker’s 110-year sentence reduced to 10 years after outcry

    The governor commuted Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’s sentence and the 26-year-old will be eligible for parole in five years The 110-year sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was widely condemned and drew support from 5 million people, including truckers, civil rights groups and celebrities. Photograph: Helen H Richardson/AP The Colorado governor has intervened to reduce the 110-year sentence handed down to a trucker for his role in a fatal 2019 collision after widespread outcry and calls for lenie

  • Colorado governor lowers 110-year sentence of truck driver in vehicular homicide case

    DENVER (Reuters) -Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Thursday commuted the 110-year sentence of a truck driver convicted of vehicular homicide, reducing the prison term to 10 years after prosecutors went back to court this week in a rare move seeking leniency. In a commutation letter to the Cuban-born trucker, Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 26, the governor said the fiery crash along a mountain highway that killed four motorists in April 2019 was a "tragic but unintentional act." “While you are not blameless, your sentence is disproportionate compared with many other inmates in our criminal justice system who committed intentional, premeditated, or violent crimes,” the letter said.

  • LAPD Cop Who Shot Teen Girl in Dress Store Was a Wannabe Reformer

    Twitter/LAPD/William Jones Jr.The Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a 14-year-old girl as she tried on Christmas dresses has been identified as a veteran Black cop who, before killing the unarmed teenager, tried to build his brand as a community advocate and reformer.He also launched an apparel line called “Use of Force Fitness” but dissolved it in December 2020, after months of unprecedented protests against police violence across America.William Dorsey Jones Jr., 42, was formally ide

  • Video shows suspect in deadly Florida hit-and-run struggling with courtroom guards

    The man suspected in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two South Florida children tussled with deputies in a wild courtroom confrontation Wednesday.

  • Teen Murder Suspects Surveilled Then Ambushed Their Spanish Teacher, Prosecutors Say

    Fairfield Police Department, Assistant Jefferson County AttorneyThe Spanish teacher killed in Fairfield, Iowa, in November didn’t have much of a chance to see it coming, prosecutors allege. The two 16-year-old suspects watched her every move, waiting for the right moment to strike.The allegations were part of a Dec. 23 court filing against Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens charged in the brutal killing of Nohema Graber, 66. Prosecutors have charged Goodale and Willard Miller, both students of

  • Teens ambushed their teacher on her daily walk then dragged her into the woods, officials say

    Prosecutors say two Iowa teens surveilled their Spanish teacher, ambushed her and dragged her into the woods, returning later to better hide her body.

  • 56-year-old has seizure after store worker beats him, North Carolina police say

    The incident was caught on video, police said.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell's Attorney Kicked Off Her Case For Conflict Of Interest

    The private attorney representing Lori Vallow Daybell has officially been kicked off her case, according to court records. On Tuesday, Idaho District Judge Steven W. Boyce granted the state’s motion to disqualify attorney Mark Means from representing Vallow, according to court records. Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, are accused of killing Vallow’s children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and seven-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, and burying their bodies on Daybell’s property June of 2020. Chad Day