Colorado governor slashes trucker's prison term to 10 years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
COLLEEN SLEVIN
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly crash to 10 years, drastically reducing his original 110-year term that drew widespread outrage.

The decision on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence was among several year-end commutations and pardons issued by Polis.

The move comes days after a judge scheduled a hearing for next month to reconsider the sentence at the request of the district attorney, who planned to ask that it be reduced to 20 to 30 years.

Around 5 million people signed an online petition seeking clemency for Aguilera-Mederos, who was convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges in an explosive pileup that killed four people in 2019.

Aguilera-Mederos testified that he was hauling lumber when the brakes on his semitrailer failed as he was descending a steep grade of Interstate 70 in the Rocky Mountain foothills.

His truck plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck, setting off a chain-reaction crash and a fireball that consumed vehicles and melted parts of the highway.

Judge Bruce Jones imposed the 110-year sentence on Dec. 13 after finding it was the mandatory minimum term set forth under state law, noting it would not have been his choice.

Prosecutors had argued that as Aguilera-Mederos’ truck barreled down from the mountains, he could have used a runaway ramp alongside the interstate that is designed to safely stop vehicles that have lost their brakes.

The crash killed 24-year-old Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 67-year-old William Bailey, 61-year-old Doyle Harrison and 69-year-old Stanley Politano.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado trucker sentenced to CRUEL 110 year sentence as PUNISHMENT for insisting on right to trial

    Ryan Grim, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave discuss the Colorado truck driver currently facing a 110-year prison sentence.

  • Biden tells Putin U.S. and allies will respond "decisively" if Russia invades Ukraine

    A senior administration official said Mr. Biden and Putin and agreed to a "sequence of strategic stability dialogue."

  • Biden, Putin set stage for security talks

    President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone for nearly an hour on Thursday as both leaders sought to set the stage for upcoming security talks.The primary purpose of the 50-minute call Thursday was to "set the tone and tenor" for the upcoming negations in Geneva, Switzerland, a senior administration official told reporters.Officials from the U.S. and Russia are slated to meet Jan. 10 to discuss Moscow's stepped-up...

  • Colorado governor shortens trucker’s 110-year prison term to 10 years

    The decision Thursday on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence was among several end-of-the-year commutations and pardons issued by Polis.

  • 'Life-threatening' Colorado wildfires trigger evacuations in Boulder area

    Rare December wildfires fueled by strong winds triggered evacuation orders, power outages and a state of emergency Thursday in Boulder County, Colorado.

  • What “Don’t Look Up” gets right—and wrong—about climate change

    Climate change is sometimes described as a slow-motion catastrophe, one that often fails to garner enough public concern because it feels vague and intangible, a problem for far in the future. Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t seem to think so. Ostensibly a comedy (although viewers should expect more exasperated sighs than laughs), the movie stars DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as anxiety-riddled astronomers who stumble on a giant “planet-killer” comet making a bee-line for Earth.

  • Why Kanye West Bought a House on Same Street as Kim Kardashian and Their Kids (Source)

    Despite his split from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West plans to stay as close as possible to his estranged wife and their four children. ET learned earlier this week that the 44-year-old rapper purchased a $4.5 million home on the same street as the Skims founder. A source tells ET why Kanye is choosing to live nearby his family.

  • Possible Tornado Causes Damage in Bainbridge, Georgia

    A possible tornado was witnessed on Wednesday afternoon, December 29, causing damage in parts of Bainbridge, southwest Georgia, according to local officials and eyewitnesses.Jimmy Thompson, who shot this video, was working at Burgundy Timber when the suspected tornado passed by along Faceville Highway.Images posted by Bainbridge Public Safety officials showed downed trees and damage to buildings and other structures. No injuries had been reported, the officials said. Credit: Jimmy Thompson via Storyful

  • January's Super New Moon Is the Fresh Start You've Been Waiting For

    Anticipate major epiphanies.

  • US 'concerned' over Iran rocket launch

    The U.S. is concerned about Iran's development of space launch vehicles, saying there is a serious risk Tehran is building up its ballistic missile program and one could someday be used to carry a nuclear warhead, a State Department spokesperson told The Hill. The Iranian government on Thursday claimed to have successfully launched a rocket carrying three satellite "research devices" into space. It was not immediately clear if the research...

  • No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss: Sugar Bowl preview, best bets

    Baylor is looking for its first major bowl win in decades while Ole Miss attempts to win 11 games for the first time.

  • Executive of the Year: Tony Xu, DoorDash CEO and co-founder

    He led the company to a blockbuster IPO in 2020 that raised $3.37 billion, but here's his vision for the future.

  • 2021 viral videos: The social media moments India celebrated

    From the 'pawri' girl to the tiny Covid warrior, here are the social media moments India celebrated.

  • Charlie Weis, Jr. joining Lane Kiffin’s staff at Ole Miss

    Want to feel old?

  • If You Take This Common Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

    Many Americans take regular daily medications without much thought. But a new drug recall of a common medication requires that you take a closer look at your medicine cabinet, just in case something you're taking could be affected. If it is, you'll need to reach out to a doctor immediately to determine next steps. Read on to learn which medication has been recalled, and what to do if you have it at home.RELATED:If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says. Viona Pharmaceuticals is reca

  • ‘The Torso Killer’ Who Hunted Prostitutes in Times Square

    NetflixThere’s no nostalgia for the gritty, grimy, colorful New York City of the late ’70s and early ’80s in Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, director Joe Berlinger’s three-part documentary (the second in his Crime Scene series, following The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel) about the metropolis’s ugly past. Depicting Manhattan’s epicenter as a den of sex, drugs, crime, and much, much worse, Berlinger’s latest Netflix offering (Dec. 29) contends that venturing into Times Square during that era

  • South Korea 'effectively' reaches agreement with US to end Korean war

    The United States and South Korea have "effectively" reached an agreement on a draft declaration that would formally end the Korean War, South Korea's top diplomat said Wednesday.An armistice was signed in July 1953 to end a war that began in 1950 when North Korean troops invaded South Korea. A formal peace treaty ending the war was never signed.North Korea has been unresponsive to talks on formally ending the war, Yonhap noted. South Korean...

  • Amazon’s Machine Bosses Are Targeted in California Legislation

    (Bloomberg) -- A new California law designed to prevent the warehousing industry from overworking employees doesn’t name a specific company. But the legislation’s target is clear: Amazon.com Inc., which has given machines unparalleled control over workers and is accused of using the technology to impose unreasonable demands on them. Most Read from BloombergGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Win for Epstein VictimsMercedes Swept Up in China Internet Furor Over Models’ EyesCDC Tells Even Vaccinated

  • Instagram Makes Living In A Tiny House Look Easy. It’s Anything But.

    "My husband and I have much less space. But we’ve adapted remarkably well to a lifestyle that isn’t for everyone."

  • Jack Harlow demands police officer who put hands on woman's neck outside his concert be fired

    Jack Harlow called for a police officer, who was seen on video putting his hands around a woman's neck, to be fired. The Cobb County Police Department is aware of the video and an internal review is being done, the police department confirmed to Fox News Digital.