A section of Colorado Highway 14 is closed while emergency crews perform a high angle rescue in the Poudre Canyon Sunday afternoon.

Poudre Fire Authority, Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Lifeline1, Larimer County Search and Rescue and Poudre Canyon Fire are responding, PFA said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, just before 3 p.m. Sunday. At that time PFA said crews were "currently with the victim and working on the rescue plan."

In a subsequent tweet, PFA announced the closure of Colorado 14:

Westbound Colorado 14 is closed at Larimer County Road 29C, just west of Ted's Place.

Eastbound Colorado 14 is closed at Stove Prairie Road (Larimer County Road 27).

"At the time there is no scheduled reopening time," PFA said in a post just before 3:15 p.m.

About 3:45 p.m., PFA posted that the individual was "packaged, in a litter and ready for transport, and crews are starting to move them down the side."

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado Highway 14 closed while crews perform rescue in Poudre Canyon