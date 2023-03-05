Colorado home where JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered is up for sale

JonBenét Ramsey’s family home — where the 6-year-old beauty pageant star was famously found murdered — is up for sale.

The current listing, asking just under $7 million, does not disclose that it is connected in any way to the tragic events of 1996.

The home in Boulder, Colo., has five bedrooms and measures 7,240 square feet. It was last listed in 2014, for almost $2 million, reports People.

The new listing was posted Wednesday by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Stately and modernized 1920s Tudor estate in an epic Boulder location,” the website says.

“Luxurious gourmet kitchen, catering kitchen, mature landscaping, expansive brick patio, gorgeous gardens, towering trees, gated for privacy,” the description added.

But nowhere is there a mention of the JonBenét Ramsey case.

On Dec. 26, 1996, the 6-year-old was found sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled to death in the home’s basement.

Boulder police initially considered the child’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, as primary suspects, but they were later publicly exonerated.

The killer, who left a ransom note with the body, is still at large to this day.

After the incident, the Ramsey family moved to Charlevoix, Michigan, where, in 2004, John unsuccessfully campaigned for a seat in Michigan’s House of Representatives on the Republican ticket.

Patsy Ramsey died in 2006 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

John Ramsey and his son Burke — JonBenét’s brother, who was 9 years old at the time of her killing — have made public pleas for police to re-open the investigation.

In November, Boulder police announced they would do just that, working with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team to reexamine the case.

“This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer,” Police Chief Maris Herold said in the November update.

“That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case. This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”

The for-sale listing of the home includes photos of the basement where the incident took place, and shows the area now refinished with stone accents, a media room, wet bar and wine cellar.