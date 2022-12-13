Colorado hotel suspends workers after legendary comic Mark Curry accuses them of racial profiling

Mark Curry attends the Black Carpet Premiere of Hidden Empire's new film "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2" at Regal LA Live: A Barco Innovation Center on June 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett/WireImage

Two Colorado hotel employees were suspended after comedian Mark Curry accused them of racially profiling him.

Curry shared a video on Instagram of the experience at The Mining Exchange in Colorado Springs.

He said while drinking coffee in the lobby, he was repeatedly asked if he was a guest at the hotel, which has since apologized.

Two Colorado hotel workers were suspended after an incident in which comedian Mark Curry accused them of racially profiling him, the company said on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

"If you're Black and you're in Colorado Springs, you can't be in the lobby," Curry said in a video he posted on social media. "Wow! This is crazy, isn't it?"

Curry was staying at The Mining Exchange in Colorado Springs, which is a franchise of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, according to NBC. Curry is well-known for his lead role in the hit sitcom "Hangin' With Mr. Cooper," which aired on ABC from 1992 to 1997.

Curry shared the video of the interaction on Instagram, which took place Friday. The nearly 30-minute video showed a staffer, who appeared to be white, standing with his hands clasped in front of Curry as he was seated in the lobby. The staffer asked Curry if he was a guest at the hotel, noting that the lobby was private, per the video.

"I'm just asking if you're a guest," the staffer could be heard saying on Curry's video. A second employee standing by, who Curry said was Black, laughed and said Curry was trying to pull the race card.

"He's a brother, but he's hanging with the white men saying I'm pulling the race card," Curry said of the second employee in the video. At one point, Curry said, "And I told you, of course, I'm at the hotel."

The video went on for about 26 minutes, including a portion where Curry approached the front desk. The two employees continued to follow him.

"Do you have a room number of any sort? Can I have a last name? They just want to know if you're a guest. That's all. Just for safety," the receptionist said in the video, identifying the white staffer as an engineer with the hotel.

Curry said they were singling out "the only brother in here." He later asked rhetorically on his Instagram video, "When is it gonna stop?"

"There were 300 white people in the lobby eating and drinking. I sat down in the lobby to have some coffee and get out of my room, and this motherfucker gonna jam me up, asking me do I belong in the hotel," Curry said once he returned to his room. "I'm out of this bitch."

The hotel issued a statement Monday saying they "deeply regret" the incident and plan to "revisit training" for staffers, according to NBC.

"We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive space for all guests and employees," the statement from the hotel read, per NBC. "We deeply regret this incident and have reached out to Mr. Curry to offer not only our sincere apologies but a full refund of his stay and an invitation to return, at no cost, anytime in the future. As a respected community partner, we are also using this opportunity to revisit training with our staff, helping to ensure all interactions are reflective of our company values."

Read the original article on Insider