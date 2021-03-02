Colorado hunter banned from 48 states after poaching spree

  • This undated photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows Iniki Vike Kapu. Kapu, a hunter from Colorado Springs, has been permanently banned from hunting in 48 states, including Colorado, after he pleaded guilty to several poaching charges across the state, KMGH-TV reported. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP)
  • This undated photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows Iniki Vike Kapu. Kapu, a hunter from Colorado Springs, has been permanently banned from hunting in 48 states, including Colorado, after he pleaded guilty to several poaching charges across the state, KMGH-TV reported. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP)
1 / 2

Poaching Banned Hunter

This undated photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows Iniki Vike Kapu. Kapu, a hunter from Colorado Springs, has been permanently banned from hunting in 48 states, including Colorado, after he pleaded guilty to several poaching charges across the state, KMGH-TV reported. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP)
·2 min read

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A hunter from Colorado Springs has been permanently banned from hunting in 48 states, including Colorado, after he pleaded guilty to several poaching charges across the state.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said hearing examiner Steven Cooley decided last week to permanently suspend hunting privileges for Iniki Vike Kapu, 28, after he pleaded guilty, KMGH-TV reported.

Colorado is a member of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, meaning the lifetime hunting ban also extends to the other 47 member states, not including Hawaii and Massachusetts.

Kapu was accused of killing 12 deer, 2 turkeys and a bighorn sheep ram across three Colorado counties.

Kapu first pleaded guilty to illegal possession of wildlife in May 2019 and was fined $900 in Chaffee County. He then pleaded guilty in December 2019 in Teller County and again in February 2020 in Fremont County.

Kapu also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of three or more big game animals. He was fined $4,600 and sentenced to six months in jail and three years of supervised probation in Fremont County as part of a plea agreement, officials said. He also surrendered the weapons he used for poaching.

“Mr. Kapu’s crimes against wildlife are the essence of what defines a poacher by taking wildlife without regard for the laws protecting them,” Cooley said. “Iniki Kapu is viewed as a serious threat to Colorado’s wildlife, and his violations are among the worst. The severity and level of indifference for wildlife in this case are rarely seen and cannot be tolerated.”

Kapu did not participate in the hearing on his hunting privileges but can appeal his suspension, Parks and Wildlife said. He has 35 days to appeal the decision.

It’s not known if Kapu has a lawyer. He was represented in his most recent criminal case by a lawyer from the state public defender’s office, which does not allow attorneys to comment on cases.

Frank McGee, an agency wildlife manager in Colorado Springs, said this should be a warning to anyone considering poaching in the state.

“Colorado Parks and Wildlife aggressively pursues anyone who illegally takes wildlife. When you poach, you are stealing from all residents of Colorado,” he said. “And your acts are an insult to all the hunters who follow the rules, who buy the licenses that pay for wildlife management, who respect the hunting seasons and abide by principles of fair chase.”

Recommended Stories

  • Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland' wins best drama, 'Borat 2' takes top comedy

    Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted a strange, glitchy night at the virtual 2021 Golden Globes, which saw 'Nomadland,' 'Borat 2' and Andra Day win big.

  • Microsoft says Chinese hackers targeted groups via server software

    A China-linked cyberespionage group has been remotely plundering email inboxes using freshly discovered flaws in Microsoft mail server software, the company and outside researchers said on Tuesday - an example of how commonly used programs can be exploited to cast a wide net online. In a blog post, Microsoft said the hacking campaign made use of four previously undetected vulnerabilities in different versions of the software and was the work of a group it dubs HAFNIUM, which it described as a state-sponsored entity operating out of China. All they needed to know were the details of Exchange server and of the account they wanted to pillage its emails, Volexity said.

  • Johnson & Johnson waiting on new plant approval to ship high volumes of vaccine: executive

    Johnson & Johnson is waiting on regulatory approval of a new, larger plant operated by contract manufacturer Catalent Inc to begin large-scale U.S. deliveries of its just-authorized COVID-19 vaccine following initial shipments this week, a top J&J executive said on Monday. J&J will ship nearly 4 million doses of the one-shot vaccine around the United States this week and expects to deliver another 16 million doses later this month. "The first doses come from a smaller plant, which we could start up earlier," J&J Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said in an interview.

  • J&J CEO: 'We're doing this for the long run'

    J&J CEO Alex Gorsky joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's successful journey to authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Biden vows vaccines for all adults by end of May; mask restrictions lifted by governors in Texas, Mississippi: Live COVID-19 updates

    2 pharmaceutical giants formed a historical collaboration to roll out more vaccine. Some church officials have sharp words for J&J. COVID-19 news.

  • CDC chief warns of 'potential fourth surge' and urges US to keep Covid rules

    Rochelle Walensky: ‘Now is not the time to relax safeguards’Senate is set to consider $1.9tn coronavirus relief plan this weekInterview: engineer who created viral vaccine site for $50 Rochelle Walensky, the director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned on Monday that a recent increase in coronavirus cases indicated a “fourth surge” could occur before a majority of the US is vaccinated. “At this level of cases, with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained,” Walensky said, during a White House briefing. “Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of Covid-19 in our communities, not when we are so close. We have the ability to stop a potential fourth surge of cases in this country.” According to Johns Hopkins University, the US has recorded more than 28.5m Covid-19 cases and nearly 513,000 deaths. Daily case numbers fell steeply after a peak in January but have started to increase again. Jeff Zients, coordinator of the White House coronavirus response team, said the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine which was approved for use on Saturday would start to be delivered “as early as tomorrow”. According to Zients, Johnson & Johnson is ready to distribute 3.9m doses over the coming days, adding to a vaccine stockpile already supplied by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which both developed two-shot vaccines. But he added: “J&J has indicated that the supply will be limited for the next couple of weeks.” Johnson & Johnson is expected to deliver 16m additional doses by the end of March, but the White House coronavirus response team has warned governors that those deliveries will occur “predominantly in the back half of the month”. Zients assured Americans that the federal government was ready to deliver the vaccine as soon as doses become available, saying: “We’ve done the planning. We have the distribution channels in place.” He also announced that the US distributed an average of 1.7m doses a day over the past week. Vaccine distribution had rebounded after a winter storm affected deliveries across the central US, he said. According to Bloomberg, about 2.4m vaccine doses were administered in the US on Sunday. Also on Monday, the director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, said some people who have Covid “may not be on a path to get better in a few months and this could be something that becomes a chronic illness”. “When you consider we know 28 million people in the United States have had Covid,” Collins told NBC Nightly News, “if even 1% of them have chronic, long-term consequences, that’s a whole lot of people. And we need to find out everything we can about how to help them.” Collins also said scientists had not expected Covid-19 to lead to long-term illness. “There’s really no precedent I know of,” he said. Meanwhile, the Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, announced on Monday that the chamber will take up Joe Biden’s $1.9tn coronavirus relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan, later this week. “The Senate will take up the American Rescue Plan this week. I expect a hearty debate and some late nights,” the Democratic leader said. The announcement comes two days after the House passed the relief package. The Senate version of the relief bill is not expected to include the $15 minimum wage provision, after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that the proposal did not meet the requirements for passage via reconciliation. If the Senate passes a version of the bill without the minimum wage provision, the package will need to be sent back to the House for final passage. Biden wants to sign the relief bill by 14 March, when extended unemployment benefits expire.

  • Why Don Cheadle Made the ‘Wrap It Up’ Sign for Jason Sudeikis — and More from Backstage at the Golden Globes

    Daniel Kaluuya talked about how he was nearly cut off from giving an acceptance speech about his "Judas and the Black Messiah" role.

  • Endangered whale dies off SC coast after being tangled up in fishing gear for months

    11-year-old “Cottontail” was last seen alive near Florida’s Treasure Coast in February.

  • With unusual speed, State Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal of ex-Minneapolis officer Noor's third degree murder conviction, which has implications on Chauvin trial

    The state Supreme Court agreed Monday with unusual speed to hear former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor's appeal of his third-degree murder conviction. Noor's lawyer Thomas Plunkett filed a petition last Thursday, asking the court to hear the case. It is extremely rare for the court to grant review so quickly but the charge Noor appealed has implications in the case against Derek ...

  • NFL rumors: What Kyle Rudolph release means for Zach Ertz and the tight end market

    A longtime veteran was released Tuesday, making the offseason's tight end situation all the more intriguing. By Adam Hermann

  • South Africa plans special court to help unblock land redistribution

    South Africa's government unveiled plans on Monday for a special court to expedite the return of land taken from black people under apartheid by handling disputes that have held up the highly sensitive process. Two decades since the end of white minority rule, large swathes of private land is still under white ownership and redistribution efforts have often ended up in court, with thousands of land claims remaining unresolved. The proposed Land Court will have the same level of power as the High Court with permanent judges and will also look into conflict resolution and mediation, the justice ministry said, making it stronger than the existing Land Claims Court.

  • 'Facelift in a bottle': This wildly popular anti-aging vitamin C serum is on sale for $19 at Amazon

    The serum has earned over 40,000 glowing Amazon reviews.

  • UT donors threaten to pull funds over calls to change school song with racist origins

    Donors and alumni of the University of Texas at Austin have threatened to halt financial support for the school’s athletic department if University President Jay Hartzell did not take a stronger stance over the school song “The Eyes of Texas.” In emails obtained by the Texas Tribune, the institution’s supporters demanded Hartzell stick to “racist roots.” After losing, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger took the field alone as the fight song “The Eyes Of Texas” was played.

  • Chiefs no longer paying dead money on Eric Berry’s contract

    Two defensive linemen are where the Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 dead money comes from.

  • Barstool’s Portnoy Touts Buzz-Focused ETF with Team Owner, Hedge Fund Manager

    Barstool Sports founder turned day-trader Dave Portnoy has a new investment to promote—an ETF, of which he’ll get a cut for every investor’s dollar. Portnoy announced a new ETF focused on stocks with high levels of social media engagement, nicknamed BUZZ, to begin trading Thursday. The ETF, formally named the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, will […]

  • At Least 15 People Dead in Southern California Crash Involving Semi-Truck and SUV

    At least 15 people are reported dead after an SUV carrying many passengers collided with a semi-truck carrying gravel near the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • 40 Actors Made Unrecognizable in Prosthetic Makeup: From Eddie Murphy to Colin Farrell (Photos)

    Is that …? I mean, it looks like …? But, I don’t know … Sometimes when you’re watching a movie, you just can’t quite figure out who the actor is because of a great prosthetics job. Here’s a look at 40 times an actor was unrecognizable because of the great work of the makeup department. Eddie Murphy as Saul in “Coming to America” Colin Farrell as Penguin in “The Batman” Idris Elba as Krall in “Star Trek: Beyond” Tim Curry as The Lord of Darkness in “Legend” Gary Oldman as Mason Verger in “Hannibal” Helena Bonham Carter as Ari in “Planet of the Apes” Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in “It” Willem Dafoe as Max Schreck in “Shadow of the Vampire” Christopher Eccleston as Malekith in “Thor” Benicio Del Toro as Lawrence Talbot in “The Wolfman” Tilda Swinton as Dr. Jozef Klemperer in “Suspiria” Jeff Goldblum as Seth Brundle in “The Fly” Eric Stoltz as Rocky Dennis in “Mask” Famke Janssen as Muriel in “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” David Harbour as Hellboy in “Hellboy” Anjelica Huston as the Grand High Witch in “The Witches” Doug Jones as Pale Man in “Pan’s Labyrinth” Al Pacino as Big Boy Caprice in “Dick Tracy” Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Killer Croc in “Suicide Squad” Ben Mendelsohn as Talos in “Captain Marvel” Alexis Denisof as The Other in “The Avengers” Michael James Shaw as Corvus Glaive in “The Avengers” Hugo Weaving as Red Skull in “Captain America” Jim Carrey as The Grinch in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” Joel Edgerton as Nick Jakoby in “Bright” Boris Karloff as The Monster in “Frankenstein” John Hurt as John Merrick in “The Elephant Man” John Leguizamo as Spawn in “Spawn” John Matuszak as Sloth in “The Goonies” Julian McMahon as Victor Von Doom in “Fantastic Four” Kelsey Grammer as Beast in “X-Men: The Last Stand” Louis Gosset Jr.as Drac in “Enemy Mine” Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Nick Stahl as Roark Junior in “Sin City” Oscar Isaac as Apocalypse in “X-men: Apocalypse” Warwick Davis as Griphook in the “Harry Potter” movies Chris Sullivan as Taserface in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Charles Laughton as Quasimodo in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” James Arness as The Thing in “The Thing” Read original story 40 Actors Made Unrecognizable in Prosthetic Makeup: From Eddie Murphy to Colin Farrell (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Exclusive: U.S. sanctions for Navalny poisoning may come on Tuesday - sources

    The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said. President Joe Biden's decision to impose sanctions for Navalny's poisoning reflects a harder stance than taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who let the incident last August pass without punitive U.S. action. The sources said on Monday on condition of anonymity that the United States was expected to act under two executive orders: 13661, which was issued after Russia's invasion of Crimea but provides broad authority to target Russian officials, and 13382, issued in 2005 to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

  • Khashoggi's fiancée says Saudi crown prince should be punished "without delay"

    The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi called on Monday for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be punished after a U.S. intelligence report found he had approved the killing. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post criticising Saudi policies, was killed and dismembered by a team linked to the crown prince in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. A U.S. intelligence report on Friday found the prince had approved the killing, and Washington imposed sanctions on some of those involved - but not Prince Mohammed himself.

  • Global COVID-19 cases up for first time in seven weeks -WHO

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the rise in cases was "disappointing but not surprising" and urged countries not to relax measures to fight the disease.It was too early for countries to rely solely on vaccination programs and abandon other measures, he said.Adding, "If countries rely solely on vaccines, they are making a mistake. Basic public health measures remain the foundation of the response."