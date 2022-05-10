Colorado judge rejects plea in date rape case involving Santa Fe real estate agent

May 10—A Colorado judge last week rejected a plea agreement offered to a Santa Fe man accused of sexually assaulting an Albuquerque woman while they were vacationing in Durango together in the summer of 2021, saying it wasn't an appropriate resolution for a sexual assault case.

"There is hardly ... a more personal offense than sexual assault and allowing someone to plea guilty to a non-sex offense in this situation seems to me to diminish the seriousness of what could have happened," state District Judge Todd Norvell said during the hearing.

"It certainly diminishes the seriousness in the public's eye ... with which these crimes are taken in the courts, and I can not in good conscious accept this agreement," Norvell said.

Santa Fe real estate agent Sam Escobedo, 55, faces two felony counts of sexual assault in the case, which is now set to go to trial in the fall.

He was accused of drugging his alleged victim, then digitally penetrating her as she slept in a Durango hotel during a weekend kayaking trip.

Colorado Sixth Judicial District Attorney Christian Champagne offered Escobedo an agreement that called for him to plead guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor classified as a crime of domestic violence.

Champagne called the plea a "compromise," in Friday's hearing, telling the judge he believes the victim but felt the case could be hard to prosecute.

"We have concerns about the way the evidence rolled out during the investigation that jeopardized our ability to prove [the charges] beyond reasonable doubt," he said. "There is a serious question in my mind about our capacity to achieve a conviction at trial."

Escobedo declined to comment Monday.

Escobedo's accuser — a 37-year-old Albuquerque woman The New Mexican is not naming because she is an alleged sexual assault victim — told the court the proposed plea would not result in justice, accountability or a path toward healing for the defendant, the community or herself.

The woman said incident took place "over a hopeful romantic weekend carefully crafted by the defendant." She said she'd met Escobedo on a dating site and he'd "patiently courted" her more than 10 months, despite the fact the chemistry between them was "still being nurtured."

The woman said she'd had consensual sex with Escobedo the night before. She said it was only the third time they'd spent the night together, and the first time they'd been intimate — to her knowledge — since their relationship began.

"The following night, defendant date-raped me," she said.

After dinner, she said they'd gone back to the hotel, where she remembered feeling so tired she quickly changed into pajamas and went straight to bed.

While she was sleeping, the woman told the judge, Escobedo penetrated her without her consent.

In the morning, she said, she had no memory of the incident but remarked at breakfast how "knocked out" she'd been the previous night.

Later, she said, Escobedo sent her some photographs which triggered a flashback. She said she remembered waking up in the middle of the night as the assault was occurring and being unable to move or respond.

"I remember thinking, 'This is happening. You can't do anything about it. Save this for later,' " she said, adding she also had a memory of seeing Escobedo washing his hands in the hotel bathroom.

The recollection was "so extreme," she said. "I didn't even know at the time if it had happened." Three days later, the woman said, she attempted to get tested for a date rape drug but was told too much time had passed.

The woman said she sought out a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner exam which found a significant injury.

She said she invited Escobedo to dinner and recorded their conversation, in which he admitted having penetrated her while she was sleeping.

"I acted interested, intrigued and excited," she said. "I wanted him to feel comfortable enough to admit what he'd done ... and he said yes, 'You were lying there sleeping, looking so sexy so I had my way with you,' " prompting her to report the incident to Durango police.

Escobedo's Durango-based attorney Joel Fry told the judge Escobedo and the woman had consensual sex and Escobedo's character is "not one of a criminal who commits sexual assault."

"He has physical issues because of injuries he sustained as a teenager which preclude the type of injures alleged in this case," Frye said, adding Escobedo drove to Durango to surrender himself after a warrant was issued for his arrest and had complied with his conditions of release.

Escobedo offered a halting apology before the judge rejected his plea.

"I'm sorry for what happened," he said. "I never intended for that to happen ... we had been so good together and then this happened ... I'm here to do the plea ... I'm apologetic for what happened and will serve out what I need to serve out."