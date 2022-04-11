Colorado judge won't dismiss murder charge against Barry Morphew

Apr. 11—ANDERSON — A Colorado judge has denied a motion by Barry Morphew's attorneys to dismiss a murder charge.

Morphew, 54, is charged with the murder of his wife, Suzanne, whose body hasn't been found since she was last seen May 10, 2020. She is presumed dead, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

Suzanne Morphew, who grew up in Madison County, was reported missing by a neighbor on Mother's Day. The 49-year-old mother of two daughters was reported missing after she did not return from a bike ride near her home in the Salida area.

The trial in Canon City is set to start April 28 and is expected to last up to five weeks.

In a 20-page order issued Friday, Judge Ramsey Lama was critical of the prosecutor's office for what he called a continuing pattern of discovery violations.

Lama will not let expert witnesses give their opinions about cellphone records, DNA and telematics, which is vehicle movement. Those witnesses could still testify as experts during rebuttal.

Deputy District Attorney Grant Grosgebauer had filed a motion April 1 asking the judge to reconsider allowing the crucial expert testimony.

Lama struck the witnesses in part because the prosecution produced some of their biographical information a day late.

According to recent court filings, the prosecution will call 173 witnesses, but that number could change.

Expected to take the stand for the prosecution are members of Suzanne Morphew's family, several close friends and neighbors, and several of Barry Morphew's employees. It's unknown how many witnesses the defense will call.

In the Friday ruling, Lama noted that investigators were aware there was a DNA match, not belonging to Morphew, found on Suzanne Morphew's bike helmet and bike seat, plus the glove box and rear seat of her car.

Court records show the DNA is a partial match with DNA found in three unsolved sexual assault investigations in Chicago, Phoenix and Tempe, Arizona.

Story continues

That information was not provided to the court at the time Barry Morphew was arrested.

The judge agreed with defense attorneys that the DNA match information should have been provided under the discovery process and is a violation.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Morphew is charged with tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempt to influence a public official.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.