New Colorado judicial website coming this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Coloradans will soon have a chance to use a brand new Colorado judicial website. The new website is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Court officials advise the website upgrade will come with a URL transition from “courts.state.co.us” to “coloradojudicial.gov.” Officials ask that you update your bookmarks, marketing material and links to reflect the new URL.

Click here to learn more about the new website.

