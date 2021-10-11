Colorado King Soopers accused shooter ruled incompetent to stand trial

The man accused of murdering 10 people, including a police officer, at a Colorado grocery store in March has been declared unfit to stand trial.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was ruled incompetent at a hearing Monday after doctors reported “superficial responses” to hypothetical legal situations, indicating a “passive approach to his defense” and “potential overreliance on his attorneys,” according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

The Boulder District Attorney’s Office has already asked for a second evaluation.

On March 22, police were called to the Boulder King Soopers over reports of someone shooting in the parking lot and then inside the store.

Alissa, who was shot in the leg during a shootout with police, eventually surrendered about 90 minutes after the shooting began.

The victims have been identified as Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, the first to respond to the scene; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers.