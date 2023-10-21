Colorado lawmakers with deep ties to Israel and Gaza share thoughts on war
Two Colorado state lawmakers with family members in the Middle East are keeping a close eye on the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.
President Biden is facing calls to speak out more strongly against civilian deaths in Gaza, but there's debate over whether he has the leverage to truly alter the course of the conflict.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
Under the Digital Services Act, the European Commission has asked Meta and TikTok for information about how they’ve handled misinformation regarding the Isreal-Hamas crisis.
In a speech from Tel Aviv, President Biden forcefully denounced the militant group Hamas, which is responsible for the massacre of some 1,300 Israelis, including many women and children, since its Oct. 7 attack.
The vast majority of Americans now say Hamas is a terrorist group.
Meta and TikTok have each been sent formal requests for information by the European Union under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), the Commission said today. In recent days, EU regulators has expressed concern about illegal content and disinformation circulating on social media platforms following attacks in the Middle East and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Last week the Commission took the same formal step of asking X (formerly Twitter) to submit info on how it's complying with requirements set out in the DSA -- after publicly warning Elon Musk's platform about its legal obligations to diligently respond to reports of illegal content and mitigate risks related to disinformation.
A powerful regional force, Egypt has ties to both the United States and Israel. So far, it has done little to help Gazans displaced by Israeli bombing.
President Biden is attempting to balance his administration’s support of Israel with growing concerns about the safety of civilians in the Gaza Strip as violence in the region continues to escalate.
Pleading for restraint over revenge, "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver's sobering cold open addressed the war between Israel and Hamas.
The announcement follows similar statements from Meta and X.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
The Israel crisis has brought out the best in President Biden. Why can't he muster the same sort of leadership on the economy?
War in Israel after a historic terrorist attack. Republicans in Congress remain rudderless. Nikki Haley is rising, but only so much. Robert Kennedy Jr. is an independent. And inflation is down but not out.
The company has created a new operations center with experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic.
The European Union has expanded its warning about illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war circulating on social media platforms to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Yesterday the bloc's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, published an urgent letter to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- raising concerns the platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and spread potentially harmful disinformation in the wake of Saturday's surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.
In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.
Two days after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent an "urgent" letter to Elon Musk over X's handling of misinformation, the governing body has opened a probe into the platform formerly known as Twitter.
After X's crowdsourced fact-checking system faced multi-day delays to correct misinformation on the platform, the company formerly known as Twitter has announced a series of improvements focused on speeding up the pace as well as other changes designed to alert users when notes were added to posts they liked, replied to or reposted, and more. The changes follow X CEO Linda Yaccarino's post on Monday promising that Community Notes would now "appear more quickly on X." The exec had also recently reposted an explanation from X's Safety account that reported there had been more than 50 million posts globally over the past couple of days that referenced the weekend's terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, demonstrating the scale of how much content around the war was being circulated on the platform.
The Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,600 people, have been a cause of celebration for some.
During their surprise attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, Hamas militants targeted several communal settlements known as kibbutzim near the border with Gaza.