Colorado lawmakers set 2024 stage around housing, school funding and residents' security

DENVER — Colorado Democratic House Speaker Julie McCluskie welcomed the 74th General Assembly last week with remarks focused heavily on housing, education and equality. Coloradans can expect to see multiple legislative measures and funding promises passed in 2024 by the Democrat-controlled legislature, according to McCluskie's opening day remarks.

Here's a look at the stage McCluskie set as Colorado lawmakers gathered for their annual legislative session.

Future potential housing crisis legislation

McCluskie stated that lawmakers will present multiple bills to assist Coloradans with the state's increasing housing costs this year.

"Last year, we did not accomplish everything we'd hoped for, but this year, we will try again and deliver," she said. "Lawmakers this year will present a meaningful package of bills to build more homes and save people money on housing."

McCluskie stated that a major approach to help reduce evictions will be legislation to legalize accessory dwelling units and multifamily housing near transit infrastructure, along with incentives for local governments to preserve affordable housing stock.

An ADU is an additional residential building that occupies the same lot as a primary residence such as a guest house or a detached garage with a rented apartment above. The establishment and use of an ADU falls under different zoning rules depending on the municipality. Statewide legislation could help utilize more ADUs as an affordable housing option, according to McCluskie.

'Historic level of funding' promised for Colorado schools

McCluskie announced that 2024 will be the year that Colorado's public school budget stabilization factor is eliminated. The Budget Stabilization Factor was established in 2010 by the legislature as a way to reduce funding provided to school districts in order to balance the state budget.

"This means we will deliver a historic level of funding to Colorado schools that districts can use to increase teacher and educator pay, reduce class sizes, and set our students up to thrive," McCluskie said.

She also urged legislators to drive equity into the school finance formula this year in order to bolster funding for rural districts and services for students in need.

Equality concerns at epicenter of housing, education, and environmental issues

McCluskie warned the House that there should be no disagreement when it comes to climate change harming Colorado communities. She stated that legislature should avoid further climate denialism while Coloradans face chronic health conditions from air pollution, annual wildfire evacuations and agricultural losses.

"Far too often, the impacts of this crisis fall disproportionately on people of color, marginalized communities and vulnerable Coloradoans, leading to cycles of poverty and health disparities," she said.

This year, McCluskie stated, legislature should further strive to eliminate the health, education and economic disparities that continue to harm people of color around the state.

"This year, we will pass legislation to create a trailblazing investigation proposed and led by the Black Caucus to look into how systems of racism, state actions, and discrimination in housing, health care, and education have led to longstanding inequalities for Black Coloradoans," she said.

Opening day conclusions from the House Majority and Minority

The speech ended with McCluskie urging the house to hold each other accountable and deliver these promises to the people of Colorado.

House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, spoke briefly and acknowledged that both sides would benefit from working together better this upcoming year.

“We plan to work with the majority party on our shared goals but expect them to listen, collaborate, and share that willingness to work together,” Lynch said.

Lynch stated that the Republican focus this year is on Coloradans' security, including financial security by tackling the persistent affordability crisis, security with property taxes, and security at home and on the streets by making sure that laws are abided.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado lawmakers set 2024 stage around housing, schools, security