Colorado lawmakers want to increase wages for tipped workers
Earlier this week, Colorado lawmakers unveiled plans for a new bill that aims to increase the wage for tipped workers.
Earlier this week, Colorado lawmakers unveiled plans for a new bill that aims to increase the wage for tipped workers.
The parents of a teenager who was killed in Florida’s Parkland school shooting in 2018 have started a bold new project called The Shotline to lobby for stricter gun laws in the country. The Shotline uses AI to recreate the voices of children killed by gun violence and send recordings through automated calls to lawmakers.
GM is expanding access to Super Cruise with plans to let drivers use the hands-free advanced driver assistance system on about 750,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada. The expansion, which will nearly double the automaker's Super Cruise network by 2025, will include rural and minor highways that often connect smaller cities and townships. The upgrade comes as automakers are increasingly pushing the boundaries of advanced driver assistance systems in a bid to attract customers and generate revenue beyond vehicle sales.
The vocal advocates for reforms to state and local tax (SALT) deductions have often been able to garner plenty of attention for their cause but have proven markedly less able to get their demands enacted into law.
Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.
Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.
Tiger Woods will make his return to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational.
Instacart shares could be on a roller coaster this week as the company gears up for the end of its IPO lockup period on Feb. 15.
Varda Space Industries has received long-awaited approval from regulators to return its first spacecraft to Earth — and with it, a batch of pharmaceutical crystals manufactured on orbit. Varda’s Winnebago capsule has been stuck in limbo for months. The company launched the spacecraft on a SpaceX Transporter mission eight months ago, with the plan to return it back to Earth last July.
House Republicans impeached President Biden’s top border official on Tuesday for allegedly violating U.S. immigration laws.
From robotic helpers to carpet stain-busters, clean house with major savings on top brands.
Sony may soon launch PC versions of first-party PlayStation games earlier than expected. Company president Hiroki Totoki suggested he wants PlayStation to go “aggressive on improving our margin performance,” with “multi-platform” games playing a significant role.
The Royals hope the new stadium can be open in time for the 2028 season.
When a star enters a slump it offers the perfect time to try to trade for him in fantasy hockey. Check out our suggestions.
Calm is returning after hotter-than-expected inflation spooked the market, upending bets on interest rate cuts.
The term has come a long way from the 1600s.
The Chiefs defensive tackle played on a one-year deal and is a free agent this March.
It’s [checks calendar] a week and a half until Mobile World Congress 2024 [mild panic creeps in], and TechCrunch will be returning to Barcelona once again for the big phone show [soothing memories of tapas past]. Among other things, the show serves as a great opportunity to get some hands-on time with startups we may have missed or were otherwise not present at CES last month. If you run an interesting or innovative startup, MWC 2024 could also prove a great opportunity to have an audience with one of our editors.
Also in the mix: Levi's, Samsonite, Columbia and other big brands. The deals are so good, you'll want to kiss our founding fathers.
Also on mega-markdown: a popular cordless vac for more than $170 off, Serta cooling pillows for under $10 a pop and so much more.
Snag bargains on must-haves from brands including Apple, Cuisinart and Hoover.