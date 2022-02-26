Colorado leaders discuss ways to stand up against Russia
Colorado leaders say they're doing their part to take a stance against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Denver7's Meghan Lopez tells us what the actions they're taking.
Colorado leaders say they're doing their part to take a stance against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Denver7's Meghan Lopez tells us what the actions they're taking.
Donald Trump's first impeachment stemmed, in part, from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding vital security aid.
In videos that aired on Monday and Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to wear the same black blazer, white shirt, and maroon tie.
The CDC relaxed mask recommendations on Friday for counties with low and medium levels of COVID-19 cases.
Chelsea Handler sure knows how to celebrate a birthday in a way that should inspire people to do their big day however they want. The comedian’s choices might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it certainly delivered some epic social media footage. Dressed in nothing but a pair of turquoise bikini underwear and a […]
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said Thursday that a platoon of Russian soldiers surrendered to the Ukrainian military, saying they "didn't know that they were brought to Ukraine to kill Ukrainians." At a press briefing, Markarova said, "Just before I came here, we got information from our chief commander that one of the platoons of the 74th motorized brigade from Kemerovo Oblast surrendered." "They didn't know that they were...
Letters to the Editor
Russia threatened "military and political consequences" against Finland and Sweden on Friday if they attempted to join NATO.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned against other countries attempting to join NATO after Russia started a war with Ukraine Thursday."Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face...
And she sipped from an In-N-Out cup while wearing a monokini.
The Ukrainian armed forces said Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych's actions on Friday helped slow down "the advancement of the enemy."
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.
"He looks so sad in that teeny crate."
As the bombs fell, the ex-president bragged.
Joey King shows off her toned abs in a string bikini in new Instagram vacation pics from Costa Rica. The actress exercises 4 or 5 times a week to stay fit.
If the U.S. Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson she will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Umit Bektas/ReutersAs Ukraine buckles under Russia’s brutal invasion, sparking the worst military bloodshed on European territory since the end of World War II, European leaders are haggling over sanctions, making sure being tough won’t hurt their own economies too much in the process.Hours after the invasion began on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “massive” sanctions that would cripple Russia’s financial standing. But it was soon clear that Russia’s tentac
The employee immediately notified state police of what they had seen.
Russian forces on Friday have entered the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as U.S. intelligence officials warn that the city could fall within days.Follow The Hill's live coverage below:Moscow vetos UN Security Council draft resolution to halt invasionBY CAROLINE VAKIL7:15 p.m.Moscow vetoed a draft resolution from the UN Security Council on its invasion into Ukraine Friday and China abstained from the vote, Reuters reported.The draft resolution, which...
"It all happened because of a rigged election," former President Donald Trump said, repeating lies about the 2020 US election.
Along with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Carlson has downplayed Russian aggression against Ukraine and NATO. Thursday, he tried to change his tune.
Two Chinese state-owned banks will restrict financing for Russian commodity purchases in a sign that cracks may be emerging between Beijing and Moscow as the Kremlin faces harsh international sanctions.