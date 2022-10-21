Colorado man accused of threatening couple, causing multiple crashes

Oct. 21—Police are looking for a Colorado man who, they said, engaged them in multiple vehicle pursuits and crashed into several other vehicles Thursday after being accused of exposing his genitals and displaying a firearm to a married couple at a gas station.

New Mexico State Police said in a news release Thursday that officers were approached by a man in Pecos at about 10:45 a.m. who said he and his wife were at a Griego's gas station on N.M. 50 when a man, later identified as Aurelio Carrasco, approached them. The release states Carrasco, 33, who was in a black Dodge pickup truck pulling a white trailer, exposed himself to the couple and presented a firearm.

Officers responded to the gas station and found Carrasco in his vehicle. The first chase started when Carrasco fled a traffic stop, evading police south on N.M. 50.

Police said Carrasco avoided them by driving recklessly and in the opposite lane of travel. According to the release, he crashed into three different vehicles before being involved in a one-vehicle collision at N.M. 50 and La Cueva Road. He then left the truck and fled on foot into the woods nearby.

Lt. Mark Soriano said none of the occupants of the three vehicles Carrasco hit are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

The suspect popped up again a short time later when a homeowner on Pigeon Ranch Road in Glorieta found Carrasco in her garage trying to hot-wire a dirt bike. According to the release, the resident was not harmed and alerted police of the break-in. Carrasco fled the area when he was discovered.

The pursuit resumed later in the day when officers received a report Carrasco successfully stole a vehicle at the Glorieta Campground. The release states police believe he may have been trying to get back to Colorado.

Carrasco once again led police on a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 25 while driving into the opposite lane of traffic. His efforts to evade police resulted in a head-on collision with a Ryder truck, according to the release. While the driver was injured, police said their condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect fled into the woods for a second time at about 4:30 p.m., according to the release, and has yet to be apprehended.

Police said Thursday evening Carrasco is set to face a litany of charges stemming from the daylong pursuit. The release states an arrest warrant has been issued for Carrasco, charging him with aggravated fleeing a police officer, three counts of aggravated assault with a vehicle, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash, three counts of failing to render aid and indecent exposure.

Soriano added Carrasco will likely face additional charges stemming from the Pigeon Ranch Road break-in and the head-on collision on I-25. He also said the area Carrasco was last seen was "saturated" with police Thursday evening as they continue their pursuit.

The news release states I-25 south is closed near San Jose as law enforcement continues their crash investigation. Police said Carrasco is armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.