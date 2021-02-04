Colorado man aged 95 fatally shoots assisted-living staffer, police say

Keith Coffman

By Keith Coffman

DENVER (Reuters) - A 95-year-old resident of an assisted-living center near Denver was arrested on Wednesday for investigation of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a facility employee who may have owed him money, police said.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. in the lobby of the Legacy Assisted Living facility in Lafayette, Colorado, about 20 miles northwest of Denver, when the victim arrived for work, Deputy Police Chief Brian Rosipajla told reporters.

The worker, identified only as a man in his 40s who was the facility’s maintenance director, was confronted by resident Okie Payne, who pulled out a handgun and fired one round, striking the employee, Rosipajla said.

As two people came to the victim’s aid, Payne pointed the gun at them before retreating to his living quarters, where he was arrested without incident, Rosipajla said, adding that police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

“All we know right now is it was supposedly over money,” he said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead hours later, police said.

In a statement issued through its management company, Legacy called the shooting a “senseless act” and said the facility was making grief counselors available to residents and staff.

It was not clear how a resident would have obtained a weapon. The facility has a gun policy that prohibits firearms on site, the statement said.

Payne had resided at the facility since October 2019. The victim was an eight-year employee who was “truly beloved by residents and staff,” the company said.

Payne was transported to the Boulder County jail, where he was held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder, as well as two counts of felony menacing for brandishing the weapon at the people who tried to aid the victim, Rosipajla said.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Editing by Steve Gorman and Leslie Adler)

Latest Stories

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party statePelosi slams McCarthy's 'cowardly' refusal to take action against Marjorie Taylor Greene

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have fled the territory since Beijing’s imposition of a tough new security law that some say is destroying the territory’s Western-style civil liberties.

  • Kerry Defended Taking Private Jet to Iceland for Environmental Award: ‘the Only Choice for Somebody Like Me’

    White House climate czar John Kerry traveled to Iceland by private jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award and defended his transportation choice to a reporter at the time by calling it, “the only choice for somebody like me.” Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded. The former secretary of state went on to emphasize his climate accomplishments, including negotiating the Paris accord for the U.S. and bringing Chinese President Xi to the table. “I’ve been involved in this fight for years,” Kerry said. “I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean, I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” he continued. “But what I’m doing almost full-time is working to win the battle of climate change. And in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive.” Last week, Kerry recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. Biden signed several executive orders on climate change last week aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. During his first week in office, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.

  • U.S. Supreme Court scraps arguments in Trump-era immigration and wall cases

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday canceled upcoming scheduled arguments in appeals filed by Republican former President Donald Trump's administration defending his funding of the U.S.-Mexico border wall and his so-called "remain in Mexico" asylum policy. Democratic President Joe Biden's administration, which is in the process of changing course on both issues, on Monday had asked the justices to postpone further legal filings in the two cases and to remove them from their oral argument calendar. Biden's administration already has announced plans to discontinue wall construction and suspend the asylum program, potentially making the cases moot.

  • Gunman who killed FBI agents led a seemingly mundane life. But some neighbors were wary

    The FBI on Wednesday identified the gunman who mowed down five FBI agents at the door of his Sunrise apartment — but as agents pored over the crime scene for a second day, what prompted the violent outburst remained a mystery.

  • Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

  • Russia accuses West of Navalny hysteria

    Russia is accusing the West of descending into hysteria over the jailing of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The Kremlin also says police had been right to use force to break up protests over his imprisonment. On Tuesday a Moscow court sentenced the prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin to three and a half years for parole violations. Navalny says the charges are trumped up to sideline him. His supporters had tried to gather to show support during the ruling and then took to the streets afterwards to protest. Russian authorities shut down some central metro stations and detained more than 1,400 people. Meanwhile, the German government has said it was not ruling out further sanctions against Russia over the verdict. Chancellor Angela Merkel said the decision against Navalny is, quote, "far from any rule of law standards" and demanded an end to violence against peaceful protesters in Russia. This is her spokesman saying that further steps would be discussed with its European partners.

  • U.S., Russia extend last major arms control treaty despite disputes

    The United States and Russia said on Wednesday they had extended the New START arms control treaty for five years, preserving the last treaty limiting deployments of the world's two largest strategic nuclear arsenals. The pact, due to expire on Friday, was extended to Feb. 5, 2026, despite bilateral disputes over Russia's jailing of poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, alleged cyber hacking of U.S. government agencies and treatment of neighboring Ukraine. The treaty, which first went into effect in 2011, limits the United States and Russia to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads each and imposes restrictions on the land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them.

  • Lebanese citizens released by UAE back home after mediation

    Eight Lebanese citizens who had been detained in the United Arab Emirates returned home Tuesday after mediation efforts by a Lebanese official led to their release. Top Lebanese security official Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who recently traveled to the UAE, said the Gulf country will release 11 Lebanese men. It was not immediately clear why the men were detained in the UAE but it comes at a time of rising tension in the Middle East between Iran and the Saudi-led Gulf Cooperation Council.

  • U.S. cool to, but does not reject, Iran's idea on reviving nuclear deal

    The U.S. State Department reacted coolly on Tuesday to an Iranian suggestion that Washington and Tehran take synchronized steps to return to the Iran nuclear deal, though a U.S. official said the stance should not be seen as a rejection. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said one way to bridge the impasse with Washington was for an EU official to choreograph their steps to restore the 2015 pact abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump.

  • Billionaire Robert Smith avoided prosecution after co-operating with prosecutors in largest ever tax evasion case

    A billionaire businessman who praised the Trump administration's efforts to help minority business owners and cleared black students' debt was reportedly spared prosecution for tax evasion in a deal to co-operate on another massive tax case. Robert Smith, America's wealthiest black businessman, made headlines when he pledged to pay the student debt for students graduating from Morehouse College, an all-male historically black college in Atlanta, in 2019. Mr Smith, who runs a private equity firm and is estimated to be worth $7 billion, was also a vocal advocate of the Trump administration’s financial relief efforts for minority business owners during the pandemic and spoke regularly with the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump. But according to Bloomberg, at the same time, Mr Smith was being investigated by prosecutors and the US taxman who believed he had failed to declare more than $200 million in income. According to the outlet, Donald Trump's attorney general, William Barr, signed off on a non-prosecution agreement which allowed him to avoid a potential jail term and losing control of his company Vista Equity Partners.

  • Leader says Serbia is proud to give citizens Chinese vaccine

    Serbia’s leader expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday for 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying he is proud Serbia became the first European country to give its population the shots made in China. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Belgrade that by receiving the Sinopharm vaccine, “the citizens of our country expressed deep trust in the Chinese vaccine and with that also in the Chinese state and Chinese experts.”

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden news: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘gets standing ovation’ at GOP meeting as Liz Cheney faces vote

    Live updates on Joe Biden from the White House and Trump news

  • Women detained in China's Xinjiang allegedly raped, sexually abused: BBC

    Women in China's system of detention camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang were subject to rape, sexual abuse and torture, according to a BBC report on Wednesday. The British broadcaster said on its website "several former detainees and a guard have told the BBC they experienced or saw evidence of an organised system of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture." Beijing strongly denies accusations of abuse in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism, and to teach new skills.

  • Donald Trump denies inciting Capitol riots as lawyers outline his defence in impeachment case

    Donald Trump's lawyers denied he incited the Capitol riots or sought to overturn the results of the election, insisting he was merely exercising his right to free speech as they laid out their defence strategy for the former president's impeachment trial. “It is denied that President Trump incited the crowd to engage in destructive behaviour,” Mr Trump’s legal team wrote in a brief filed with the Senate ahead of the impeachment trial that is expected to get underway next week. The former president “exercised his First Amendment right under the Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect,” Mr Trump’s lawyers wrote, “since with very few exceptions, under the convenient guise of Covid-19 pandemic ‘safeguards’ states election laws and procedures were changed by local politicians or judges without the necessary approvals from state legislatures.” It came after Democrats claimed Mr Trump had endangered the lives of all members of Congress when he aimed a mob of supporters "like a loaded cannon" at the US Capitol, in their most detailed case yet for why he should be convicted and permanently barred from office. Their legal brief forcefully links Mr Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election to the deadly Jan 6 riot at the Capitol, saying he bears "unmistakable" blame for actions that directly threatened the underpinnings of American democracy. It argues that he must be found guilty when his impeachment trial opens before the Senate next week on a charge of inciting the siege. "His conduct endangered the life of every single Member of Congress, jeopardized the peaceful transition of power and line of succession, and compromised our national security," the Democratic managers of the impeachment case wrote. "This is precisely the sort of constitutional offense that warrants disqualification from federal office." It not only explicitly faults Mr Trump for his role in the riot but also aims to preemptively rebut defense claims that his words were protected by the First Amendment, or that an impeachment trial is unconstitutional now that he has left office. It says Mr Trump's behavior was so egregious as to require permanent disqualification from office.

  • Pakistan orders man acquitted in Pearl murder off death row

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house." Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but he will be able to have his wife and children visit him.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • In Nagorno-Karabakh, a village split in two by a ceasefire struggles to get by

    Ethnic Armenian farmer Lenser Gabrielyan looks with sorrow at his land in the village of Taghavard, now cut off from him and his family under the terms of a peace deal which ended last year's war in the South Caucasus enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. Within weeks of the conflict's outbreak in September, military forces from Azerbaijan had entered Gabrielyan's picturesque mountain settlement and made big territorial gains. A Russia-brokered ceasefire last November cemented Azeri advances in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan but had been controlled by ethnic Armenians since the early 1990s, following the collapse of the Soviet Union.