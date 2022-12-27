Colorado man charged with hate crimes for anti-Asian, anti-gay tirade at California In-N-Out
Self-proclaimed ‘Slave master’ spews anti-Asian, anti-gay hate against TikTokers at California In-N-Out
A Colorado man has been arrested and charged in connection with a racist and homophobic attack at a California In-N-Out on Christmas Eve.
The incident, which was caught in a viral TikTok video, occurred as two Asian American customers filmed themselves dining at the San Ramon restaurant.
“Are you guys filming yourselves eating?” the man asks the customers, Arine Kim and Elliot Ha, from behind the camera before telling them: “You’re weird homosexuals.”
The man then asks Ha whether he has had gay sex with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before threatening to spit on their faces. Shortly after, he declares himself a “slave master” and says, “See you outside and what I can do to him.”
@arinekim My friend and i were filming his reaction to my in-n-out order when this happened… #arinekim ♬ original sound - arine kim
“The alarm bells were ringing inside our head, like we are in danger,” Kim told KPIX. “He was staring us down for 10 to 15 minutes through the window and his gaze never averted from us.”
The pair waited for the restaurant to close before heading for the exit and asking employees to escort them to their cars. By then, the man was gone.
After seeing the viral video, San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson initiated contact with the victims and began their investigation into the incident.
On Monday, officers located and arrested 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah.
The Denver resident was charged with two counts of committing a hate crime.
Aside from the In-N-Out incident, he was also linked to a similar attack — also caught on video — that occurred the next morning in Danville.
Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video. The photo below was taken this morning when similar behavior was exhibited by the pictured male.
If you recognize this person, let us know!
Silver Mustang w/Florida plates https://t.co/XPVHqFBKWD pic.twitter.com/Rtb3luziFA
— Chief Denton Carlson (@DentonLCarlson) December 25, 2022
Footage of the incident shows the perpetrator driving a silver Mustang with Florida license plates. Carlson described him as being involved in “similar behavior.”
Abigail Halili, the victim in that incident, recalled how the suspect randomly accused her and her siblings of vandalizing and robbing.
“We didn't know what to do and he kept going on and on saying ‘You're Filipino idiots. You probably sell cocaine. You're dealers,’” Halili told KGO.
Krah has been booked at the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez. He remains in custody as of 4 p.m. Monday.
