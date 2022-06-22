Colorado man charged with kidnapping Lafayette teen and sex trafficking

Statue of justice (court or lawsuit file illustration)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kyle Miotke now knows what charges he faces in Lafayette for his alleged cross-country trek last week from his home southeast of Denver to Lafayette, where prosecutors said he picked up a 13-year-old girl.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Miotke, 20, of Elizabeth, Colorado, with promoting sexual trafficking of a younger child, kidnapping, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, inappropriate comment with a child and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

The girl told police earlier this year that she'd been in communication with Miotke since October, and her phone indicated several times when Miotke performed a sex act on himself during a video call while the girl watched, according to prosecutors.

Investigators found messages on the teen's phone that Miotke said he planned to drive from Colorado to Lafayette to visit the teen in February or during the summer and bring her gifts.

The 13-year-old Lafayette girl ran away with Miotke on June 14, and Lafayette police put out notice to states west of Indiana that the girl might be with Miotke, according to prosecutors.

Nebraska State Police stopped Miotke's pickup truck and arrested him. He remains incarcerated in Nebraska awaiting extradition to Tippecanoe County, according to Lafayette police.

