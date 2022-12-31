Colorado man charged with murder after allegedly killing cousin with bow and arrow

A Colorado man was arrested and charged after he allegedly killed his cousin with a bow and arrow before then attempting to break into a police station, according to officials.

Carlos Alberto Trejo, 36, was taken into custody at around 1:23 a.m. on December 18 after police caught him trying to enter the secure back parking lot of the station and breaking a glass window. Once confronted by Colorado Springs Police, he admitted he "just woke up" and shot his cousin, 37-year-old Martin Rodarte, with a compound bow and arrow.

Trejo allegedly climbed the back gate of the station marked, "Authorized Personnel Only" before attempting to enter the locked back door. After he failed to gain access to the building, he allegedly pulled the fire alarm and then used an ice scraper to smash the window near the back door.

When police questioned Trejo about what he was doing, he confessed to killing Rodarte and said he was trying to turn himself in.

"I just woke up and shot my friend in the chest," he said, according to a sworn probable cause affidavit. "I shot him with an arrow."

But the officer did not believe Trejo's confession initially because the same officer had dealt with him just two days earlier, when he admitted to using cocaine and acid.

Trejo allegedly called the police on December 16 and said "there was a situation in the apartment which he had to get away from" but refused to provide further information, according to the affidavit, which added that he was "very uncooperative" when officers tried to call back.

Hours later, police were called to a welfare check on Trejo at Guthrie’s Bar and Grill, which is located a few blocks from his residence. Police were told there was a customer who was "on acid, hallucinating, and making other customers uncomfortable."

When police arrived, Trejo told them he was on acid, and he was then transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation "for a possible acid overdose."

But despite the officer not believing Trejo's story about killing Rodarte, police responded to his apartment and found his door unlocked. They walked inside and located the body of an adult male on the bedroom floor next to a compound archery bow.

Investigators talked to Trejo’s girlfriend, who allegedly informed them she had moved out of the apartment a few weeks ago after "a disturbance" between her and Trejo. She said Rodarte moved in around the same time.

Trejo was charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with Rodarte's death. He is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $500,000 bond and is due to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on January 25.