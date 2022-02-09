Colorado man charged with murder after remains found of 19-year-old model who vanished in 2012

Almost a decade after 19-year-old Kara Nichols vanished, investigators believe they have found her remains.

The teenage model was last seen on Oct. 9, 2012 when she left her Colorado Springs, Colo., home to drive to Denver with friends for a photoshoot.

She never came home.

In mid-January, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office began a cold case review of Nichols’ disappearance and located a new witness, who provided “critical information” that “provided a significant new lead,” officials said Tuesday, providing no further details about the witness or why the information never came to light during the original investigation.

Using the new lead, detectives and an FBI Evidence Response Team were dispatched to the location and found remains “tentatively” identified as Nichols’.

“There have been hundreds of hours worked on this case, dozens of search warrants executed, and numerous leads which have come in over the duration of this case spanning across the United States and Europe,” Sheriff Bill Elder said in a statement.

“These types of cases are complex and difficult to solve. It is imperative to use every resource available. This is accomplished through the relationships we have built with our law enforcement partners, to include the FBI, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, as well as many others. We would like to extend our gratitude to these agencies for their time, effort, and resources. They understand the importance of finding justice for victims of violent crime.”

No cause of death was revealed.

Joel Hollendorfer, 46, was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

It’s unclear if or how he knew Nichols.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart, that we share that we were informed yesterday by authorities, that our beautiful daughter’s remains were found and a suspect has been arrested in the case,” Nichols’ family wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

“We are writing to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of those who tirelessly gave time, money, attention and assistance to finding Kara over the past ten years.”

Police have provided no additional details, including how long Nichols had been dead before they found her body.

In November 2012, a month after she vanished, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they believed her dreams of being a model “caused Kara to fall prey to a subculture of modeling business fronts that many times involve illicit drugs and prostitution.”