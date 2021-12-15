Colorado man charged with punching, assaulting officers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Colorado man accused of attacking two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was being held by federal authorities Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Charges filed against Avery Carter MacCracken on Friday included assaulting, resisting or impeding police; civil disorder; and physical violence in the Capitol grounds.

MacCracken was described in court documents as "transient" and "oftentimes homeless," and local officials said MacCracken lived out of a vehicle.

Colorado federal public defender Virginia L. Grady has said that her policy is not to comment on cases and did not respond to requests Tuesday evening.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement that the suspect was arrested Saturday in Telluride, made an appearance Tuesday in federal court in Colorado and remained in custody pending further appearances.

Charging documents used only initials to identify the Capitol police officers allegedly attacked by MacCracken on Jan. 6 when hundreds of Trump supporters attempted to thwart Congress’ certification of the 2020 election.

"MacCracken punched Officer J.G. with his closed fist in the right cheek, causing a cut to the face under his right eye," federal documents allege.

Then he allegedly attacked a second officer, an FBI agent wrote: "As MacCracken moved along the police line, he also physically engaged with assaulting Officer H.F. The assault is characterized by pushing, shoving, grabbing Officer H.F.’s arm/elbow and possibly striking him."

Image: Avery Carter MacCracken (USAO -DC)

Federal prosecutors say more than 700 suspects have been arrested for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 rioting. More than 220 have faced charges related to assaulting or impeding officers, they said.

A House select committee has been investigating the riot's possible ties to the Trump White House and some Republican leaders.