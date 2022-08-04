Colorado man douses victims with gasoline, searches for lighter in 'bias-motivated' attack: Police

The Aurora Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly told two customers at a gas station that "they don't belong here" before spraying them with gasoline and looking for a lighter to set them on fire.

The attack happened at a gas station in western Aurora around 11 p.m. on July 23, police said.

The suspect confronted the customers as they were speaking Spanish. After spraying them with gas, he also allegedly threw a rock through their window and stole their keys.

Aurora detectives are investigating the incident as a "bias-motivated crime." The suspect is described as Hispanic or Asian male in his early 20s.

Kyla Huber, a clerk at the gas station, told KDVR that the suspect was buying beer when he confronted the victims.

"It threw me off a little bit because the gentleman, he was, ‘Yes ma’am, no ma’am,’ to me. He was respectful looking me straight in my eye. But as soon as he stepped outside he was aggressive and angry," Huber told the local news outlet.