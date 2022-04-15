Colorado man gets 25 years for hitting woman with tortilla frying pan

A Colorado man will serve 25 years to life after being convicted of attempted murder and attempted sexual assault after hitting a sleeping woman with a tortilla frying pan.

Deshawn Avila, 24, was sentenced Thursday for the 2018 crimes of which he was convicted in February following a five day trial, according to Adams County prosecutors.

A jury was told that Avila and the victim, who were close family friends, returned to her home after visiting a Denver bar in September 2018. Avila was to have slept in the unidentified victim’s bed while she went to sleep in her young son’s room.

“In the middle of the night, Avila entered the child’s bedroom where the victim slept and hit the victim in the head with her metal tortilla pan,” the district attorney’s office charged. “The victim awoke to blood running into her eyes and a large gash on her forehead.”

The victim’s pants were also “down below her pelvic area,” according to prosecutors. She was reportedly able to escape during his sexual assault attempt. Avila was later picked up by police.