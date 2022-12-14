Colorado man pleads down to misdemeanor in assault of Joplin brother

Dec. 14—A Longmont, Colorado, man took a plea offer this week on a charge that he beat his brother with a pool cue two years ago while visiting his home in Joplin.

Danny P. Alford, 45, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced of misdemeanor assault in a plea arrangement and was sentenced to one year in jail with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on unsupervised probation for two years. He had been facing a felony count of second-degree assault in the case.

The defendant's brother, Johnny Alford, testified at a preliminary hearing in March 2021 that he and Danny Alford had been drinking and eating together at his home when Danny Alford got mad about his brother's disciplining of his daughter over her use of a cellphone.

Johnny Alford said his brother started punching him, and that he threw Danny Alford down some stairs to get him off him. When the fight resumed near the bottom of the stairs, the daughter and another woman pulled Danny Alford off his brother and got him out of the house into the garage.

Johnny Alford testified that he followed them out to the garage to tell his brother to leave, but Danny Alford grabbed a pool stick, took it apart and began beating him with the thicker half of the cue. He wound up with a gash on his head that required nine staples to close.