Colorado man posed as immigration official, sexually assaulted 7-year-old girl: police

A Colorado man out on parole for kidnapping and sexual assault allegedly assaulted another young girl after posing as an immigration official, according to police.

Kenneth Dean Lee, 65, has been charged with sexual assault on a child and first-degree burglary, the Aurora Police Department announced Tuesday.

Investigators believe Lee targeted immigrant and refugee families and called it a “disturbing criminal history.”

In 2014, he was arrested and convicted of a similar assault, again posing as an immigration official. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison and released on parole in April 2020.

Eighteenth Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, whose office prosecuted the case, said he was “incredibly frustrated” that Lee was released early and “given an opportunity to offend again.”

“I think we deserve answers from the Department of Corrections, the Parole Board and the Sex Offender Management Board. I want to know how a convicted sex offender who was found to be a sexually violent predator by the judge was released so early and apparently without adequate monitoring,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

“These victims and their families, and every parent, deserve to know what DOC and the Parole Board are doing to prevent something like this from happening in the future.”

Lee had previously been charged with a string of sexual assaults on Vietnamese girls and women in the mid-1990s.