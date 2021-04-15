Colorado man to remain jailed after attack on US Capitol

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has denied bail for a Colorado geophysicist accused of dragging a police officer down steps to be beaten by an American flag outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled Wednesday that Jeffrey Sabol, 51, is a flight risk and could be a danger to the community if he were to be released. Sabol was ordered to be held pending a trial.

“To arm himself, he stripped a vulnerable police officer of his police baton. He then used that stolen police baton to force another officer away from his post and into a mob of rioters who proceeded to viciously attack him, leaving him bleeding from the head,” Sullivan wrote in the order.

After the attack, prosecutors said Sabol, who was born in Utica, New York, booked a flight from Boston Logan International Airport to Zurich, Switzerland, where he would not be able to be extradited to the U.S. He abandoned that plan and was arrested in New York after an apparent suicide attempt.

Sabol has been charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from the insurrection. Investigators say he told them he was trying to help the officer by “patting him on the back” and saying “we got you man.”

Sabol's attorneys have argued for his release, noting that he does not have a criminal history, and he had steady employment and the support of family. They also said he now understands he was lied to about the 2020 election being stolen, and he was caught up in the frenzy of the crowd during the attack on the Capitol.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico arrests 30 marines over disappearances in Tamaulipas

    The victims went missing in 2014 when the marines were deployed near the US border, officials say.

  • S Carolina Republicans give expanding voting a brief hearing

    A bill in South Carolina that would greatly expand voting through no-excuse absentee ballots and eliminating witnesses for votes cast by mail got a hearing in the Republican-dominated Legislature on Thursday. Sponsor Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said she is aware the bill will likely land around the bottom of the legislative “how a bill becomes a law” flow chart.

  • Biden administration moves to reverse Trump-era rule on abortion referrals

    The Biden administration on Wednesday moved to reverse a Trump-era rule banning federally funded health care providers from referring women for abortions. Why it matters: The rule, which took effect in 2019, prompted Planned Parenthood and other health care providers to withdraw from the federal Title X family planning program, whose grantees provide birth control and other services to mainly low-income individuals. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Trump-era rule also required clinics to financially and physically separate from facilities that provide abortions.Details: The proposed regulation from the Department of Health and Human Services would reinstate Title X grant eligibility to clinics that provide abortions or abortion referrals, if they use private funds for the procedures. By law, federal funds cannot be used to pay for abortions, except in certain cases.HHS estimated that Title X grantees served about 1.5 million fewer clients in 2020 due to the Trump rule.The agency also estimated that the rule may have led to more than 180,000 unintended pregnancies. What they're saying: The Trump-era rules "have undermined the public health of the population the program is meant to serve," HHS said in a statement. "Advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality, is a priority for the Department," it added. Planned Parenthood, which withdrew from the Title X program in Aug. 2019, applauded the Biden administration for the proposed rule change and "beginning to restore access to affordable, essential reproductive health care.""Due to centuries of systemic racism and injustice, the rule has disproportionately harmed people of color and people with low incomes, all at a time when access to affordable preventive health care has never been more critical," said Planned Parenthood president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, which works to elect politicians who oppose abortions, said that the Biden administration's "latest push to bail out the abortion industry proves there is no rule they won’t rewrite or simply ignore to get their way," per AP. The big picture: The proposed rule would follow through on President Biden’s "campaign promise to reverse his predecessor’s family planning policy, which was branded a 'gag rule' by women’s groups and decried by medical associations as violating the doctor-patient relationship," AP noted. Wednesday's proposed rule change comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration announced that patients seeking abortion pills will not be required to obtain the drug from hospitals or medical facilities in person while the coronavirus pandemic persists.Biden in January rescinded the "global gag rule," a policy that bans international organizations that receive U.S. funding from providing abortion services or offering information about abortion.Yes, but: The moves come as Republican-controlled legislatures across the country push for more abortion restrictions. What to watch: The rule will now go through a 30-day public comment period before HHS makes it final decision.Biden "administration officials believe that moving carefully and deliberately will increase the odds of the proposed changes being upheld in court," AP noted. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Global warming's extreme rains threaten Hawaii's coral reefs

    As muddy rainwater surged from Hawaii's steep seaside mountains and inundated residential communities last month, the damage caused by flooding was obvious — houses were destroyed and businesses swamped, landslides covered highways and raging rivers and streams were clogged with debris. “These big events are the ones that have the greatest damage because they are the ones that put the most sediment and nutrients out onto the reef,” said C. Mark Eakin, senior coral advisor to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the former director of the agency's Coral Reef Watch program. A warmer climate tends to amplify existing weather patterns, said Hawaii’s state climatologist, Pao-Shin Chu, noting the islands have an overall wet climate and that powerful storms are expected to become more frequent.

  • Death Metal Band Named After Cambodian Concentration Camp Responds to Backlash

    An American band has sparked outrage for naming themselves after a Cambodian genocide concentration camp, where the Khmer Rouge murdered thousands of Cambodians in the mid-1970s. The band faced backlash when internet sleuths discovered them while searching for Tuol Sleng after a controversial VICE article featuring manipulated photographs of the victims made headlines last week, according to AsianFeed. The band also used a painting made by the late Cambodian painter and peace activist Vann Nath as part of its promotion.

  • Prosecutors in California reveal details about the Kristin Smart case

    Authorities charged Paul Flores with murder and said he killed Smart during an attempted rape. His father is charged for allegedly helping hide the body. She disappeared nearly 25 years ago.

  • Milan Lucic celebrates 1,000th game by kindly accepting Scott Sabourin's fight request

    Calgary Flames veteran Milan Lucic turned back the clock during his 1,000th NHL game.

  • Pelosi says she doesn't support bill on Supreme Court expansion

    Hours after Democrats introduced a bill that would expand the Supreme Court from 9 to 13 justices, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that she does not support the bill and will not bring it to the floor. Driving the news: Speaking at her weekly press briefing on Thursday, Pelosi didn't rule out the possibility of expanding the Supreme Court, but she said she supports President Biden's commission to study the issue. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: Earlier this month, Biden signed an executive order to create a six-month bipartisan commission to study a number of Supreme Court reforms, including expansion.What they're saying: "I don't know if that's a good idea or a bad idea. I think it's an idea that should be considered, and I think the president's taking the right approach to have a commission to study such a thing," Pelosi said."It's a big step. It's not out of the question. It has been done before, in the history of our country a long time ago.""[T]he growth of our country, of our challenges in terms of the economy ... might necessitate such a thing. But in answer to your question, I have no plans to bring it to the floor." Of note: House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), an ally of Pelosi's, is one of the bill's co-sponsors.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • McConnell reportedly wants GOP senators to praise Manchin and Sinema, so they won't move to scrap filibuster

    He told Senate Republicans that the Democratic duo could "save this institution" with their resistance to eliminating the filibuster, Politico reports.

  • Senate Republicans are drafting their own infrastructure plan and want to tax people for it, not corporations

    The package may come in at $600 billion to $800 billion and would likely avoid hiking taxes on corporations or undoing much of Trump's 2017 tax cuts.

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • Cuba’s budding civil society asks to be heard as island prepares for historic congress

    Hundreds of young artists protest on a sidewalk outside the white mansion housing Cuba’s Ministry of Culture in Havana’s once aristocratic Vedado neighborhood. Famous musicians long aligned with the communist government poke a finger at the revolution with a song that mocks a slogan penned by Fidel Castro. Rights activists march through the streets demanding greater protections for animals.

  • Daunte Wright protester shows CNN his can of soup, mocking 2020 Trump comments

    ‘I’m just standing here today with soup for my family,’ the protester says, echoing an odd comment from Donald Trump last summer

  • The US officially designates Paul Manafort's associate Konstantin Kilimnik as a 'known Russian agent'

    The Treasury also said Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy."

  • More Inside Australian Phenomenon Troye Sivan’s Soulful Melbourne Home

    Sivan worked with Flack Studios to transform the space while preserving the essence of its Victorian-era origins Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • Maryland trooper kills teen who was holding airsoft gun

    A Maryland State Police trooper responding to a pair of 911 calls shot and killed a teenager who was pointing what investigators determined was an airsoft gun at him, authorities said Tuesday.

  • Geophysicist accused in Capitol riot named flight risk for trying to flee to Switzerland

    The alleged rioter claims he was just trying to help the police and that Donald Trump lied to him

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’