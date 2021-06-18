Colorado man who stabbed Black man pleads guilty to federal hate crime

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ny Magee
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“This crime serves as a horrifying reminder that racism and bigotry still exist and threaten the safety of communities of color.”

A Colorado man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime with the intent to kill for stabbing a Black man while he was applying for a job at a fast-food restaurant in Ontario, Oregon.

According to court documents, Nolan Levi Strauss, 27, entered an Arby’s restaurant in Ontario on Dec. 21, 2019, where he saw the victim sitting in a booth by himself. The man was waiting to meet with the manager to provide documents for a pending job application, as reported by KATU.

Strauss approached the man from behind and stabbed him twice in the neck in what prosecutors said was an unprovoked attack.

A tussle ensued between Strauss and the victim, who tried to grab the knife and blocked Strauss from stabbing him again. He managed to break free from Stauss’s grip and ran to the other side of the eatery before collapsing, documents said.

A maintenance worker reportedly intervened and used a belt to secure Strauss’s hands behind his back until police arrived. When the worker asked Strauss why he stabbed the victim, he replied, “Because he was Black, and I don’t like Black people.”

<em>Nolan Levi Strauss. September 17, 2020 (Malheur County Jail)</em><br>
Nolan Levi Strauss. September 17, 2020 (Malheur County Jail)

The stabbing victim suffered two lacerations to his neck and was airlifted to a hospital in Boise, Idaho, for emergency surgery.

“The defendant is being held accountable for his vicious, racially motivated attack on a Black man who was targeted because of the color of his skin,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Racially motivated acts of violence must not be tolerated in our country today. The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure that individuals who commit bias-motivated crimes are brought to justice for their actions.”

Strauss admitted he was trying to kill the man due to his blind hatred for Black people. He pleaded guilty to a hate crime charge with an attempt to kill and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“This crime serves as a horrifying reminder that racism and bigotry still exist and threaten the safety of communities of color,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug for the District of Oregon. “Hate crimes not only hurt victims, but spread fear across entire communities. This conviction should send a strong message that federal law enforcement will not tolerate hate-motivated acts of violence and will move swiftly to hold those responsible accountable.”

Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon, said: “Everyone deserves to go to work without fearing they will be a victim of violence because of how they look or how they live. Racist attacks like this one—powered by hate and grounded in ignorance—strike at the heart of our community. We should all draw strength from our diversity and work together to protect our neighbors.”

Strauss’s sentencing date is set for Sept. 9.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Colorado man who stabbed Black man pleads guilty to federal hate crime appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Cleaver after Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    Court documents showed the man had been investigated years earlier for phoning in a threat against President Barack Obama.

  • Man pleads guilty to shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally

    A supporter of former President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to felony charges for firing his handgun into a carful of Black girls who were arguing with pro-Trump agitators near the Iowa Capitol last December, injuring one. Michael McKinney, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury, charges that each carry up to 10 years in prison. McKinney, an Army veteran and resident of Saint Charles, Iowa, admitted that he intentionally fired into the girls’ vehicle, “causing the occupants to fear serious injury from my action.”

  • Loki's Wunmi Mosaku isn't really sure how time and space work either

    If you’ve watched Loki on Disney+, you might have some questions. We do, at least. Like, how does time work in the TVA? Are the workers born as babies, or are they just created as fully formed adults? Are there TVA schools? Homes? What does Mobius do in his off hours, assuming he has any? If workers are created, why bother installing them into lower level jobs and making them work their way up? Why not just create different levels of workers to begin with? And why does it look like the ‘70s in t

  • Former Mets GM Omar Minaya explains the firing of Willie Randolph in 2008 | Baseball Night in NY

    On the anniversary of firing Mets manager Willie Randolph in 2008, former Mets GM Omar Minaya explains what went into the decision, saying he thinks he pulled the trigger too soon.

  • Body parts found in Minneapolis neighborhood

    While police were at one location processing the discovery of human remains, they got another 911 call from someone saying they found body parts about two blocks away.

  • Steelers defensive back picks off Ben Roethlisberger, earns standout status on day 2 of minicamp

    After each offseason session, a standout player gets to rap with the media in a press conference.

  • Mike Tomlin says he’s building a personal connection with Dwayne Haskins

    Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been through a lot in his short NFL career, and coach Mike Tomlin wants to learn all about it. Tomlin was asked on Wednesday about a post-practice talk with Haskins, and he said that while he’s letting quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and offensive coordinator Matt Canada coach Haskins on Xs [more]

  • Biden nominates former Rep. Xochitl Torres Small to USDA post

    President Biden is nominating former New Mexico Rep. Xochitl Torres Small to be under secretary of rural development at the Department of Agriculture.Why it matters: By finding a spot for Torres Small, a young Latina leader who lost her congressional seat after one term, Biden is seeking to ensure that the Democratic Party has a deep – and diverse – bench for the future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"She was a rising congressi

  • Black activists want Lexington 2 principal fired after mentally disabled child cuffed

    The incident at Springdale Elementary speaks to a larger pattern of discrimination against Black students and Black students with mental disabilities, the coalition said.

  • Iowa Supreme Court bars warrantless police searches of trash

    A divided Iowa Supreme Court on Friday banned police from searching people’s uncollected trash without a warrant, outlawing an investigative technique that had been used for decades. The court ruled 4-3 that officers commit an unreasonable search and seizure under the Iowa Constitution when they look for evidence of crimes in trash left for collection outside homes. The tactic amounts to an unconstitutional trespass on private property and violates citizens’ expectations of privacy, especially in cities that have ordinances barring residents from accessing others’ trash, Justice Christopher McDonald wrote for the majority.

  • Fantasy Baseball Farm Report: Hunter Greene is on the move

    Andy Behrens provides some updates regarding some of the top prospects in MLB, including Hunter Greene and Wander Franco.

  • U.S. bishops vote to draft Communion statement that may rebuke Biden for abortion views

    (Reuters) -A divided conference of U.S. Roman Catholic bishops announced on Friday that they had voted to draft a statement on Holy Communion that may admonish Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, who support abortion rights. The 168-55 decision to draft a teaching document on the Eucharist, a holy sacrament in the Roman Catholic faith, came after two hours of debate at the virtual assembly of the United States Catholic Bishops' Conference on Thursday, in which the bishops weighed the merits of reaffirming church teachings against the possibility of sowing partisan division.

  • Trump, House Democrats working to resolve dispute on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

    Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives remain in talks to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of the former U.S. president's financial records from Deutsche Bank AG, their lawyers said on Friday. Deutsche Bank, long Trump's main bank, has taken no position on the subpoenas and said it would comply with the law. A joint status report filed in Manhattan federal court did not say whether Trump and the Democrats, who control the House, still believed they were "close to an agreement," as they had been when filing a similar report on May 17.

  • Garrett Richards shares his take on MLB's crackdown after unusual outing

    Garrett Richards threw 84 pitches in Wednesday night's win over the Braves, but not one was his trusty curveball. Our John Tomase reacts to his postgame comments, which were enlightening.

  • Tori Spelling Is Co-Sleeping With Four of Her Kids

    Co-sleeping is a hot-button topic when it comes to babies — but what about when it’s older kids sharing a parental bed? Lots of celebrity parents have been outspoken about their co-sleeping practices, and Tori Spelling just added her voice to the mix, revealing that four of her five kids are currently sleeping in her […]

  • Your pee could tell you if you have a brain tumor — with great accuracy, study says

    The urine test could help detect brain cancer earlier than traditional scans, improving patient survival.

  • Husband of missing Colorado woman is charged with murder

    Jepsy Amaga Kallungi's husband had said that the last time he saw her he believed she was preparing to visit friends, according to the woman’s mother.

  • 7 dogs, cats seized after they’re found with no water, food in Parker County home

    The animals were found in kennels in a North Texas home that had been vacant for months.

  • Biden wants millions of electric vehicles on the roads. Can the power grid handle it?

    “We have to recognize that the (electric) infrastructure in parts of this country has fallen behind that in many other parts of the world,” said one energy expert.

  • Gun Thefts Are Through the Roof Because Gun Nuts Won’t Lock Their Cars

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photo via GettyAs gun purchases reached record highs last year, gun thefts from motor vehicles were right behind them everywhere from Atlanta to Memphis to Charlotte.“There are people who can’t buy guns who are basically shopping for firearms,” Atlanta Police Officer Steve Avery says of these thieves.Each gun necessarily passes into the hands of a criminal—the one who steals it. Police say the thief then either keeps it or sells it to another cr