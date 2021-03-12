Colorado man to stand trial in pool cue assault on Joplin brother

Mar. 12—Johnny Alford testified Thursday that his brother beat him "to a bloody pulp" with a pool cue when they were drinking together last summer at his home in Joplin.

Danny P. Alford, 44, of Longmont, Colorado, was ordered to stand trial on a count of second-degree domestic assault after the preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court at which his brother testified against him.

The Joplin brother told the court that they had been drinking and eating at his home when Danny Alford got mad when Johnny Alford disciplined his 12-year-old daughter concerning her use of a cellphone.

"He started calling me a child abuser and punching me," Johnny Alford told the court.

Johnny Alford said to get his brother off him, he had to throw him down some stairs. Their scrap resumed at the bottom of the stairs, where Johnny Alford's daughter and another woman pulled Danny Alford off him and got him out of the house and into the garage, he testified.

He said he followed his brother out to the garage to tell him to leave, but Danny Alford grabbed a pool cue, took it apart and began beating him with the thicker half of the stick.

Johnny Alford wound up having to be taken to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of a gash on his head that required nine staples to close, he testified.

Defense attorney Daniel Miller quizzed the witness about what he had done to his daughter to elicit his brother's anger, and he said he simply made her hand her phone over to him. Miller asked why he had pursued his brother down the stairs after pushing him off and then out into the garage.

"You went down there after him, didn't you?" Miller asked.

"He needed to leave my house," Johnny Alford replied.

And once he was out in the garage?

"I was not going to assault him," Johnny Alford said. "I hadn't hit him to that point."

His testimony was sufficient to convince Associate Judge Joe Hensley that there was probable cause for Danny Alford to stand trial on the charge. The date for his initial appearance in a trial division of the court had not been recorded with the court by the end of the day Thursday.