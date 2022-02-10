Colorado man wanted in killing of sister, boyfriend arrested in Salina, KS: official

A 29-year-old Colorado man wanted in the killing of his sister and her boyfriend was arrested Wednesday night in Salina, Kansas, an official said Thursday morning.

Cocha Heyden, a spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado, didn’t have additional details about the arrest of Casey Michael Devol as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Douglas County sheriff Tony Spurlock asked for the public’s help finding Devol on Wednesday afternoon. In the news conference, he said the bodies of a woman and man in their 30s were found shot in the garage of a ranch Tuesday afternoon by a person looking to do business with them.

Officers think the victims were killed early Tuesday morning or Monday night. Both lived at the ranch. Heyden said the victims were Devol’s sister and her boyfriend.

Spurlock shared photos of Devol including one taken from a camera on the property. He appeared to be holding a gun. Devol was at the “house for some time and returned to his vehicle a number of times to retrieve different” firearms, he said.

A SWAT team went to Devol’s home but didn’t find him. He also didn’t show up for work, Spurlock said.

Spurlock also shared a photo of the F-250 truck officers believed Devol was traveling in.

Heyden said Flock license-plate readers had picked up the truck in Colorado. She didn’t know if the cameras were used in Kansas.

No motive has been given.