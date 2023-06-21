A Colorado man won a $3.8 million lottery and the first thing he wants to buy is a new vacuum

A 68-year-old Colorado retiree struck the motherload when he won a $3.8 million lottery.

The first thing Bill S. said he wanted to do with his new fortune was purchase a new vacuum.

He told the Colorado Lottery that he also might take a trip on a train and go horseback riding.

We might all imagine what we would purchase if we were suddenly millionaires, but one Colorado man who called himself an "old hippie" is living out that dream.

His first purchase wish with his new fortunes? A new vacuum.

The 68-year-old man, identified only as Bill S., won the $3.8 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot last week, and he described the win as "beyond belief," according to the lottery's press release.

Bill, who said he played the lottery every week for a decade, chose the cash option for his winnings, walking away with $1,948,019 in cash from his $3,896,039 prize, the press release said.

The lucky winner told the lottery that he doesn't have extravagant spending plans for his new wealth.

He plans to buy 100 gift cards for the people at his local City Market grocery store, where he bought the winning lottery ticket, "because they are nice" to him.

Bill told the Colorado Lottery that he also wants to take a trip on a train and fund his old hobbies of paragliding and horseback riding, things he had to give up once he retired and went on a fixed budget.

Before retirement, Bill worked as a trauma nurse in New York City for three decades, the press release said. He moved to Colorado after his parents passed away because he had special memories of learning to ski on the state's mountains in the 1970s.

