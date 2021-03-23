Colorado marks latest mass tragedy after 10 killed

  • Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
  • This photo tweeted by the Boulder Police Department late Monday, March 22, 2021, shows Officer Eric Talley. Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., including Talley. (Courtesy of Boulder Police Department via AP)
  • This photo tweeted by the Boulder Police Department late Monday, March 22, 2021, shows Officer Eric Talley. Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., including Talley. (Courtesy of Boulder Police Department via AP)
  • This tweet posted by the Boulder Police Department late Monday, March 22, 2021, shows Officer Eric Talley. Police say multiple people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., including Talley. (Boulder Police Department via AP)
  • Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people have been killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Firefighters salute an ambulance as it leaves a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people have been killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Police continue their investigation at a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Police continue their investigation at a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Police stand guard outside a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Police stand guard outside a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • A procession of emergency vehicles leaves a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people have been killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski))
  • A procession of emergency vehicles leaves a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people have been killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
  • CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER TO DAVID ZALUBOWSKI INSTEAD OF JOE MAHONEY - Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • A man and woman kiss near the scene of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (Hart Van Denberg/Colorado Public Radio viua AP)
  • People are led out of a King Soopers grocery store after a shooting in the store, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP)
1 / 15

APTOPIX Supermarket Shooting

Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PATTY NIEBERG, and THOMAS PEIPERT
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket that killed 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive, sent terrorized shoppers and workers scrambling for safety and stunned a state that has grieved several mass killings. A lone suspect was in custody, authorities said.

Hundreds of police officers from throughout the Denver metropolitan area responded to the Monday afternoon attack, converging on a King Soopers supermarket in a busy shopping plaza in southern Boulder. SWAT officers carrying ballistic shields slowly approached the store as others quickly escorted frightened people away from the building, some of its windows shattered. Customers and employees fled through a back loading dock to safety. Others took refuge in nearby shops.

One suspect was in custody, a tearful Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said late Monday. Authorities didn't identify the suspect, though Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the suspect was the only person injured and was receiving medical care.

Officers had escorted a shirtless man in handcuffs, blood running down his leg, from the store during the siege. Authorities would not say if he was the suspect. Foothills Hospital in Boulder was treating one person from the shooting scene but refused further comment, said Rich Sheehan, spokesman for Boulder Community Health, which operates the hospital.

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County,” Dougherty said. “These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice.”

Herold identified the slain officer as Eric Talley, 51, who had been with Boulder police since 2010. He was the first to arrive after responding to a call about shots fired and someone carrying a rifle, she said.

“He was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut too short,” Dougherty said.

Dozens of police and emergency vehicles, their lights flashing, escorted an ambulance carrying the officer from the shooting scene after nightfall. Some residents stood along the route, their arms raised in salute.

Identities of the other nine victims were not disclosed as police were still notifying their family members.

Dougherty said it was too early to speculate on a motive and that the investigation involving local, state and federal agencies would take days.

The attack in Boulder, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado, stunned a state that has seen several mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.

Monday's midafternoon attack was the seventh mass killing this year in the U.S., following the March 16 shooting that left eight people dead at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

It follows a lull in mass killings during the pandemic in 2020, which had the smallest number of such attacks in more than a decade, according to the database, which tracks mass killings defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

Dean Schiller said he had just left the supermarket when he heard gunshots. He saw three people lying face down — one in a doorway and two in the parking lot. Schiller said he couldn’t tell if they were breathing.

Sarah Moonshadow and her son, Nicolas Edwards, had just bought strawberries when they heard gunfire. Moonshadow told The Denver Post they ducked and “just ran.” Outside, Edwards said, arriving police pulled up next to a body in the parking lot.

“I knew we couldn’t do anything for the guy,” he said. “We had to go.”

Video posted on YouTube showed one person on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground. What sounds like two gunshots are heard at the beginning of the video.

Investigators had just started sorting through the crime scene and conducting witness interviews, Dougherty said. Matthew Kirsch, the acting U.S. attorney for Colorado, pledged that “the full weight of federal law enforcement” will support the investigation. He said investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the crime scene, along with FBI agents.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting. Gov. Jared Polis, meanwhile, said in a statement that “Today we saw the face of evil. I am grieving with my community and all Coloradans.” The King Soopers chain said in a statement that it was offering prayers and support “to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation."

___

Associated Press writers Colleen Slevin and Jim Anderson in Denver contributed. Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • UN Women urges world to press gender equality post-pandemic

    The U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality should be tackling the yawning gap between men and women when it comes to political leadership and ensuring women have a strong voice in rebuilding economies after the COVID-19 pandemic -- not arguing about preserving sexual and reproductive rights for women as it is doing now, the head of UN Women says. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said in an interview with The Associated Press that the pandemic has left women facing increasing domestic violence and being laid off from two-thirds of the jobs lost during the coronavirus crisis. “This therefore suggests that building back better is about gender equality, just as it’s about green economies and any equitable sharing of resources.”

  • Atlanta shooting victim's husband says police detained him for hours

    Mario Gonzalez said he was held in a patrol car outside the spa.

  • Martin Luther King Jr.'s Daughter Bernice King Reacts to Justin Bieber's Justice Controversy

    After Justin Bieber faced criticism for how he promoted his new album Justice, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King spoke out on social media.

  • Three fully vaccinated Hawaii residents test positive for Covid

    ‘It works in a huge percentage of people, but not everyone and that’s an important message’

  • Slain Boulder officer acted heroically, chief says

    Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, had been on the force since 2010 and was a father of seven.

  • Biden to talk up health insurance cost cuts in visit to Ohio

    President Joe Biden will showcase health insurance cost cuts in a speech in Ohio Tuesday during what may be the best time for Democrats to talk up the Affordable Care Act since it became law. Biden's COVID-19 relief bill pumps up “Obamacare” premium subsidies to address longstanding problems of affordability, particularly for people with solid middle-class incomes. More taxpayer assistance means, in effect, that consumers who buy their own policies through HealthCare.gov will pay hundreds of dollars less out of their own pockets.

  • 10 people killed in shooting at supermarket in Boulder, Colorado

    Officials said a Boulder police officer was among those killed, and a "person of interest" is in custody.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Merkel backs EU chief over AstraZeneca threat - 'We have a problem'

    Exclusive: Care home staff to face compulsory vaccination Airlines axe summer flights over 'red list' ban fears Airport visitors could be fined £5,000 for breaking travel ban Boris Johnson ponders sharing Dutch-made AstraZeneca doses with the EU William Hague: EU's vaccine nationalism is more dangerous than it looks Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Angela Merkel on Tuesday voiced support for EU chief Ursula von der Leyen’s threat to block AstraZeneca vaccines produced in the bloc from being exported, ahead of a crunch EU summit on the escalating row. The German Chancellor gave her backing to the head of the EU as she extended her country's lockdown until April 18 to try to break a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic - which she blamed on the rapid spread of the UK variant. "I support Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," Mrs Merkel said. "We have a problem with AstraZeneca," she added. "We will decide responsibly." European officials are furious that AstraZeneca has been able to deliver its UK contract in full while falling short on its supplies to the EU. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Roman Abramovich launches defamation proceedings over Putin’s People book

    Abramovich has filed a defamation suit against both publishers HarperCollins and author Catherine Belton.

  • At least 10 people killed, including police officer, in Boulder supermarket mass shooting

    Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a King Soopers supermarket, including Boulder Police officer Eric Talley, 51, the first officer to respond to the scene. The names of the other nine victims and the suspect are being withheld for now. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference that Talley, who had been on the force since 2010, acted heroically before being slain. "This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County," said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. "These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice." President Biden has been briefed the shooting, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. News cameras captured police escorting a handcuffed shirtless man with blood running down his leg from the store, but they would not say if he is the suspect in custody. "They did say the suspect was receiving medical care," The Associated Press notes. This is the seventh mass shooting of 2021, according to a database maintained by AP, USA Today, and Northeastern University. It comes less than a week after a gunman murdered eight people at three Atlanta-area spas. Mass shootings, defined as four or more victims killed, fell to their lowest level in more than a decade last year, though fatal shootings overall remained high. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsCDC director warns of potential 'avoidable surge' of COVID-19 casesJeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. Oz

  • A Complete List of All the Past Bachelorettes, Ranked

    After Tayshia Adams replaced Clare Crawley as the lead of The...

  • Person of interest in custody after shooting at grocery store in Boulder, Colorado

    Colorado police arrested a person of interest after a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. Police confirmed 10 people were killed, including an officer.

  • Colorado supermarket shooter kills 10, including police officer

    BOULDER, Colo. (Reuters) -A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, killing 10 people, including the first police officer to arrive on the scene, before the bloodied suspect was arrested in the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in a week. Police gave few immediate details of the latest shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, a north-central Colorado city at the eastern foot of the Rockies, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver. Frantic shoppers and employees fled for cover through the supermarket as law enforcement officers swarmed the scene, located about 2 miles from the University of Colorado's flagship campus.

  • Tourism Lull From Thailand to Singapore Damping Oil Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Southeast Asian oil and fuel demand has hit a plateau after an initial recovery from the Covid-19-induced slump and appears unlikely to get back to pre-virus levels until the end of the year or later.A slow rollout of vaccinations and a resurgence in cases in the region of almost 700 million people is pushing back the timeline for a return to business as usual. There are still restrictions on movement in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia, while tourist hot spots in Thailand remain closed. The aviation hub of Singapore hasn’t had much success in starting travel bubbles with other countries and Myanmar is wracked by civil unrest following a coup.Indonesian fuel sales are still around 7% below pre-pandemic levels, state-owned energy company PT Pertamina said. Indonesian and Malaysian gasoline demand has recovered “tremendously” since last April last year but the renewed lockdowns have slowed the momentum, according to FGE. Diesel consumption in Indonesia should be back to normal in the third quarter, but the situation in Malaysia is less certain, the industry consultant said.“We should see gasoline returning on its path of recovery over April and May” during the Muslim fasting period of Ramadan, but diesel demand is a “mixed bag,” said Grayson Lim, a senior oil market analyst at FGE. Refinery runs should keep improving but they’ll still be below pre-virus levels by year-end, he said.Indonesian run rates are averaging 800,000 barrels a day this quarter, compared with 900,000 before the virus, according to Lim. Malaysian runs are at about 570,000 barrels a day in the first three months of the year, down from 600,000 normally, he said.In Thailand, gasoline and diesel demand are both only likely to be around 1% higher this year than in 2020, according to IRPC Pcl. The refiner plans to boost run rates at its plant in Rayong province to 95% to 97% of capacity in the second half from 86% to 88% in the first six months, a spokesperson said in emailed response to questions. Another Thai refiner, Bangchak Corp., is restarting its 120,000 barrels a day refinery this month following maintenance and will run it at full capacity thereafter, a spokesperson said.Petron Corp., the Philippines’ largest oil company, plans to resume operations at its idled refinery in the second half as fuel sales rebound. The country has been importing fuel since the 180,000 barrels per day plant was shut last May.In Myanmar, meanwhile, the worsening protests mean fuel imports will stay muted until the situation is resolved and buyers can regain access to financing, said Sandra Octavia, an analyst at consultant Energy Aspects.Travel EffortsStill, efforts are being made to restart travel. Indonesia added Batam and Bintan to a travel corridor arrangement with Singapore that would see foreign visitors back in the resort islands from late April. The arrangement is the second after Bali, which could be reopened as early as June. Meanwhile, Thailand has decided to shorten a mandatory quarantine period for foreign travelers from next month.Jet fuel is the laggard in the oil products recovery, in Southeast Asia and globally. Aviation fuel demand will stay at about half of pre-virus levels until international travel restarts, according to IRPC. Demand for jet fuel in Asia as a whole isn’t likely to get back to 2019 levels until 2023, Octavia said.Asian refining margins are still depressed outside of China and India, which is unlikely to encourage big increases in activity, she said. “For much of the region, run rates will continue to struggle below 2019 levels until regional demand, excluding China and India, shows a collective improvement.”(Updates with details of easing travel rules in 9th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • USDA to increase SNAP food aid by 15% through September

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday a 15% increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September, providing about $3.5 billion of assistance to people affected by food insecurity.Why it matters: The pandemic has spurred an uptick in food stamp spending. As part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, the increase in benefits will provide about $28 more per person per month or more than $100 more per month for a household of four.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "We cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow in the United States," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement."The American Rescue Plan brings help to those hurting the most due to the pandemic. It increases SNAP benefits so households can afford to put food on the table."It invests in working people and small towns and small businesses to get the economy back on track. And it makes the most meaningful investments in generations to reduce poverty," Vilsack added.The big picture: Those struggling with food insecurity often have higher rates of underlying health conditions, which can "increase the risk of people developing severe COVID-19 symptoms," according to a United Nations report.During the first few months of the pandemic, Black households with children experienced food insecurity at nearly two times the rate of white households with children, per a report from Northwestern University's Institute for Policy Research.The increase in benefits paints a sharp contrast to the Trump administration's attempt to block states from giving emergency food stamps to low-income Americans during the pandemic last year.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia says U.S. rebuffal of Putin-Biden talks after killer allegation is a missed opportunity

    Russia said on Monday that a U.S. refusal to organise live online talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden after the U.S. president said he believed his Russian counterpart was a killer amounted to a serious missed opportunity. Putin said last week that he and Biden should hold such talks in the coming days after diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low following Biden's comments in an ABC interview.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • 'The Talk' hiatus is extended as Piers Morgan keeps up Meghan criticism

    It looks as if CBS' investigation of Sharon Osbourne's racism discussion is taking longer than expected: "The Talk" hiatus is extended again.

  • Trump says Ted Cruz was ‘violent and vicious’ during 2016 primaries – when Trump was insulting his wife and father

    Trump says he’ll make ‘decision later’ on 2024 run, adding that GOP is ‘stacked’ with good candidates

  • 9 massive engagement rings that celebrities have shown off in 2021 so far

    Models, television stars, and even athletes have taken to Instagram with photos of their sparkling diamonds and unique bands in 2021.