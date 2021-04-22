Colorado mass shooting suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines, prosecutors say

Prosecutors on Thursday filed 43 additional charges against the suspect in last month's mass shooting in Colorado, including 10 counts of possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine.

Why it matters: The shooting at a Boulder grocery store in March left 10 dead, including one police officer. It is one of several high-profile mass shootings in 2021.

The big picture: The new charges include additional attempted murder, assault and weapons charges, per the Colorado Sun. The suspect, 22-year-old Al Aliwi Alissa, was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

While possession of high-capacity magazines is illegal in Colorado, it's not yet clear if the suspect bought them illegally.

They could have been legally bought in other states, or as AP notes, "people in Colorado can still buy the parts for the magazines at some gun stores and assemble them on their own, at which point it is illegal to possess them."

Authorities have said Alissa legally purchased a Ruger AR-556 pistol used in the attack.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' John Frank: Despite the new details, the most pressing question remains unanswered: Why? Boulder prosecutors said authorities still don’t know why the gunman targeted that store, located about 20 minutes from his home in Arvada.

