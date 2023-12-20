Colorado May Have Saved Us All From Another Donald Trump Presidential Term

We finally have some good news when it comes to former president and notorious thug Donald Trump. On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is ineligible to become president due to his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The ruling, which states his candidacy is prohibited based on constitutional grounds, is the first of its kind. Other states that made similar challenges have been unsuccessful.

Of course, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung went off about the former president being a “target.” In a statement, he explained:

“Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits.”

Trump will likely fight this ruling tooth and nail, but perhaps Colorado will inspire other states to follow its lead and rule Trump ineligible on their ballots as well.

