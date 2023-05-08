A Colorado mom spent her life savings to buy her first house. Days after she moved in, she found 10 snakes living in the home's walls.

An Eastern brown snake flicking its tongue. kristianbell/Getty Images

A woman found snakes in the walls of her new home in Centennial, Colorado, per Denver7 News.

42-year-old Amber Hall found 10 snakes in less than two weeks.

She spent more than $1,000 to hire a snake wrangler to humanely remove the snakes.

A woman was shocked to discover that her new four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Centennial, Colorado, was infested with snakes, per Denver7 News on May 3.

In less than two weeks, Amber Hall found 10 snakes slithering within the walls of her garage.

Hall told Denver7 that she first discovered the unwelcome visitors slithering up the wall when her dog looked on intently at the back wall of her garage.

She found the first snake coiled up next to the door in a crevice in the wall, and when she put her hand on the wall above, she could feel warmth which she believed emanated from more snakes, per Denver7.

"My kids and I are afraid to sleep in our beds, and afraid to use the restroom because snakes might come out of the toilets," Hall told Denver7

"I can't unpack any of my stuff because I'm definitely afraid that there's snakes in the boxes or under the boxes," said Hall to Denver7.

The 42-year-old mom has since spent around $1,000 to hire a snake wrangler to humanely remove the snakes from the house.

Based on the size of the snakes, some may have been living in the house for at least two years, said Hall to Denver7 citing the snake wrangler.

Shannon Ogden, a news correspondent from Denver7, noted that when they reached out to the real estate company regarding the snake infestation, a spokesperson stated that it was the first time they had heard about this problem and if they had seen the snakes, they would have told her.

Hall also added that she may not feel comfortable living in the home until she "rips up the concrete and locates where they are living," per Denver7.

"This is my first home. I've worked my whole life for it, and I can't enjoy it. My kids can enjoy it. I'm scared to death," said Hall.

